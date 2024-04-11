Illumin Drone Shows And Live Incorporated Collaborated/Celebrated Not One But Two Solar Eclipses At Niagara Falls, NY.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Illumin Drone Shows https://www.illumindroneshows.com/ and Live Incorporated celebrated a partnership delivering a mesmerizing drone show at Niagara Falls for both Canada and the US performing a once in a lifetime celestial event.

The collaboration between Illumin Drone Shows, renowned for its cutting-edge drone light shows, and Live Incorporated, a leader in event production, transformed the skies above Niagara Falls into a canvas of awe. Through the fusion of technology and creativity, spectators witnessed an unforgettable experience as the natural phenomenon of the solar eclipse magnified by an extraordinary aerial display, giving the public a second chance to witness the solar eclipse with clear skies.

The solar eclipse drone show took place at 8:40 PM EST, against the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic natural wonders, the drones choreographed a stunning visual, capturing the essence of this rare cosmic event.

"We are thrilled to partner with Live Incorporated showcasing the beauty and wonder of the solar eclipse through our drone technology," said Christian Ilumin, CEO of Illumin Drone Shows. "Niagara Falls provided the perfect backdrop for this extraordinary event, and we are honoured to bring our expertise in drone light shows to create an unforgettable experience for all."

"We are proud to collaborate with Illumin Drone Shows offering audiences a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Michael DiCienzo, President of Live Incorporated "By harnessing the power of technology and imagination, we aim to create a moment of wonder and inspiration that will be remembered for years to come."

About Illumin Drone Shows:

Illumin Drone Shows is a leading provider of drone light shows, specializing in creating mesmerizing aerial displays for events and celebrations around the world. With a passion for innovation and creativity, Illumin Drone shows pushes the boundaries of what is possible with drone technology, delivering unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.

About Live Incorporated:

Live Incorporated is a new entertainment company based in Canada / USA. Creating unforgettable experiences hosting Concerts, Festivals, Events, Attractions, Radio Stations, Charities, Artists Management, Hotels, Live Travel with Live Air (Flights) and Live at Sea (Cruises) coming soon and the latest done shows.

