PANAMA CITY, Panama, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The IUU Fishing Action Alliance (the Alliance), a coalition of Governments and leading organizations committed to ending IUU fishing, has announced the addition of Iceland, The Republic of Korea, Norway, New Zealand, Panama, The European Union, and Chile as new members and a joint pledge to combat IUU fishing. The announcements were made during the Our Ocean Panama conference.

The Alliance, comprised of State governments, non-governmental organizations, and industry leaders from around the world, is committed to tackling IUU fishing through a coordinated, global approach.

Tackling IUU fishing involves members striving to be leaders in their respective countries by enacting and enforcing effective fisheries regulations, investing in monitoring and surveillance technologies, and promoting sustainable fishing practices.

Members also intend to coordinate their efforts internationally to combat IUU fishing while also sharing information and best practices. The Alliance will work to promote implementation of international regulations and policies, greater transparency in the seafood supply chain, and to engage with governments and other stakeholders to encourage action, in particular through Regional Fisheries Management Organizations.

Holding other actors accountable for their role in IUU fishing means that the Alliance will work to identify and ensure that competent authorities take action against those who engage in or profit from IUU fishing, including vessels, companies, and individuals.

Quotes

"As an Atlantic Canadian, IUU fishing poses an enormous danger to marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of millions who depend on them. By working together, we can significantly impact and build a sustainable future for our oceans and the coastal communities that rely on them."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso

"For too many communities, the threat of IUU fishing looms year after year, as they bear the brunt of the instability and violence that accompanies this serious, organised, transboundary crime. For marine species, the impact can be devastating, and this has a catastrophic effect on the lives of the hundreds of millions of people who depend on fisheries for their livelihoods. So, we need to accelerate our efforts and scale up. That is a priority for us in the UK – something we are addressing by improving import controls, sharing more data on vessels, identifying those who profit from IUU fishing, and holding them to account."

Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs of the United Kingdom

"The IUU Fishing Action Alliance is thrilled to welcome new members as they will contribute to our work together to end IUU fishing. The Alliance is focused on three areas: becoming leaders in tackling IUU fishing domestically, coordinating action internationally, and holding other actors to account."

RDML Jo-Ann Burdian, Assistant Commandant for Response Policy, U.S. Coast Guard

"New Zealand is active in combatting IUU fishing in the Pacific and Southern Oceans. We are committed to strengthening these efforts through coordination and cooperation with IUU Fishing Action Alliance members, including on monitoring and surveillance."

James Brown, Manager International Fisheries, Ministry for Primary Industries, New Zealand Government

"IUU fishing is one of the greatest threats to sustainable fisheries. The EU pursues a zero tolerance approach against IUU fishing as part of the European Green Deal and its international ocean governance agenda. We are committed to strengthening our efforts by further promoting compliance with applicable rules and by strengthening monitoring, control and surveillance mechanisms. We also need to ensure a level playing field for legitimate operators and legal products on our markets."

H.E. Virginijus Sinkevičius - European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries

