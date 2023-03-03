MONTRÉAL, March 3rd, 2023 /CNW/ - Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ) revealed that investigators from its compliance office have completed nine investigation files concerning illegal practice of geology, illegal use of the title of geologist or their incitement by individuals or legal entities and have submitted them to OGQ's legal team.

"All our actions are guided by our duty to protect the public by supervising the practice of geologists and our engineering colleagues who voluntarily join OGQ and overseeing professional practice in geology. Geologists are the guardians of responsible resource development. Their input and expertise are essential to resource development projects. The practice of geology must meet the highest standards of quality and integrity," said Serge Perreault, geologist and president of OGQ.

"Under its code of ethics, Ordre des géologues du Québec is the only professional order in the applied sciences that specifically includes violations of the Securities Act and of Québec and Canadian environmental law as acts derogatory to the profession and subject to severe disciplinary action," added Mr. Perreault.

Ongoing investigations

As of February 17, 2023, these nine case files represent 855 violations of the Professional Code and the Geologists Act perpetrated by some 60 individuals and 10 legal entities, broken down as follows:

396 cases of illegal practice of geology

164 cases of illegal use of the title of geologist

295 counts of incitement to illegally practise geology or use the title of geologist or of having used an abbreviation or title implying that an individual is qualified to practise geology in Québec

OGQ investigators currently have 96 cases under investigation in the areas of exploration and mining. In addition to these are cases involving offences related to the practice of geology in the areas of the environment, development and hydrogeology.

About Ordre des géologues du Québec

Ordre des géologues du Québec represents over 1,400 professionals who provide the Québec public with expertise in the development and exploitation of mineral resources in the areas of environmental characterization, hydrogeology, geotechnics and geophysics. www.ogq.qc.ca

SOURCE Ordre des Géologues du Québec

For further information: Source: David Albert, P. Geo., Executive Director and Secretary, Ordre des géologues du Québec; Media inquiries: Marie-Michelle Chartier, Director, Corporate Communications, Arsenal, 514-435-7208, [email protected]