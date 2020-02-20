ILAN Mexico Founder Meets with Israeli Prime Minister to Continue Building Bilateral Ties and Support

ILAN is a non-profit organization that aims to bring together and share knowledge, progress and experiences, and promote communication, economic and social development through close collaboration between Israel, Mexico and various countries in Latin America, seeking to increase the great opportunities that each region has by providing solutions that positively impact and benefit the economy and welfare of society locally, regionally and globally.

The Prime Minister of Israel learned directly from the Founder and President of ILAN about the actions that the organization carries out continuously from Mexico, among these currently:

Trips by delegations from Mexican companies with goals and work agendas in which they meet businessmen and experts in Israel in various sectors, to contribute to the learning, experience and growth of projects with high social impact.

in various sectors, to contribute to the learning, experience and growth of projects with high social impact. The first edition of the ILAN Awards, inspired by Shimon Peres , which was held on January 16, 2020 in Mexico City . The following Mexican companies received awards in seven categories:

EDUCATION: Ernesto Peralta Q.A.C . Educational Unit HEALTH: Laboratorios Biomédica de Referencia for their Liver Health Campaign COMMUNICATION: The "Soy Incorruptible" ("I am Incorruptible") campaign, carried out by Metro CDMX Metro and Consejo de la Comunicación (Communication Council). ENVIRONMENT: DerTek, a sustainable company, dedicated to the production and sale of advanced biofuels. TECHNOLOGY: The Dow company, which developed the world's first road made partially from recycled plastic. SOCIAL TRANSFORMATION: Rutopía, a community of travelers who live unique experiences offered by local hosts in indigenous communities throughout Mexico . PEACE: Reinserta, an organization that seeks to break the cycles of crime and violence by working with the prison system, contributing to building a safer Mexico with programs for children born and living in prisons.

"We both have great responsibilities and goals to accomplish and I am very grateful for the support of a country that is globally recognized for its constant innovation−I am sure we will achieve them together," said Assa. "Governments, businesses, civil society organizations and academia must work collaboratively to find efficient and sustainable solutions at the national, regional and global levels," he added.

For more information, please visit http://ilan.lat/

Press contact:

Lizette Weber

+52948215, ext.137

[email protected]

María Yáñez

+5252948215, ext. 139

[email protected]

www.lizetteweber.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093153/ILAN_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093154/ILAN.jpg

SOURCE ILAN, Israel-Latin American Network

Related Links

http://ilan.lat/

