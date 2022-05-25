IKEA Toronto Downtown, Aura welcomes thousands through its doors on opening day. The new store is the first of its kind Tweet this

The opening celebrations kicked off at 8:30 am in College Park and featured musical entertainment and treats from the IKEA Swedish Deli. An opening ceremony included a land acknowledgement by Chief Stacey LaForme followed by remarks from IKEA Canada CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, Michael Ward, IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura Store Manager, Patrice Dreano, Lars Henriksson, Consul General of Sweden in Canada, and Pauline Larsen, Interim Executive Director at Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area.

"Today is an exciting day for our co-workers who are proud to welcome our first customers to shop this exciting new retail concept," said Patrice Dreano, Store Manager, IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura. "We are truly grateful to the local community for their enthusiasm and support for IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura. We look forward to continuing to be a positive community partner."

IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura is the first store of its kind in Canada, offering the inspiring IKEA experience that customers know and love, just at a smaller size. Taking inspiration from life at home in Toronto, the store includes more than 2,000 products for immediate takeaway, while larger furniture items are on display and available for home delivery. IKEA Toronto Downtown – Aura is a cashless store and customers can shop using the IKEA app to scan products and pay at one of the many checkout lanes located on both levels of the store. The store offers a complete range of convenient services such as assembly, planning and returns, and home delivery. A pick-up point located in the lower level of the Aura Shopping Centre enables customers to collect their online orders for a flat-rate fee.

Customers can now enjoy the IKEA Swedish Deli, a new food concept, where they can grab an IKEA hot dog on the go, bring home Swedish groceries for dinner, or enjoy delicious new 'eatball' recipes that are designed to satisfy the tastes of a diverse Toronto community.

Store hours at IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura are Monday-Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm. The Swedish Deli will also open for extended hours from 8 am - 9 pm, starting May 30th. IKEA Toronto Downtown - Aura joins a growing IKEA network in the Greater Toronto Area that includes four full-size IKEA stores, 15 PenguinPickUp locations, and eight Design studios.

