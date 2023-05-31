IKEA Canada welcomes new CEO Selwyn Crittendon this summer

Experienced people-focused operator will lead Canadian omnichannel transformation

BURLINGTON, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Accomplished IKEA leader, Selwyn Crittendon will assume the role of IKEA Canada CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer effective August 1, 2023. Crittendon joins the Canadian organization from IKEA US where he most recently led business development and transformation in that market. Forward thinking and passionate, Crittendon brings extensive experience as a people-focused steward of the IKEA vision to create a better everyday life for the many people.

Selwyn Crittendon will assume the role of IKEA Canada CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer effective August 1, 2023 (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

"I'm looking forward to learning more about the needs of the many Canadian people and how IKEA can support them with building affordable and sustainable solutions," notes Crittendon. "I'm honoured and energized to join the Canadian organization and look forward to collaborating with our management team and thousands of co-workers nationally on the strategic growth and omnichannel expansion of IKEA Canada. With the recent commitment to showcase how we offer our people the opportunity to build careers with purpose, surrounded by community, it's an especially exciting time for me to join the Canadian team."

Crittendon's passion for people and transformation are the ideal fit for IKEA Canada as the national retailer continues multi-million-dollar investments in omnichannel expansions to meet more of the many customers with affordable, accessible, and sustainable home furnishing solutions from coast to coast to coast. To fuel this future growth, the company aims to recruit quality talent while creating a life-long relationship with its existing co-workers and recently launched an integrated employer brand campaign to reinforce their position as a national purpose-led business leader and one of the greatest places to work in Canada.

In 2002, Crittendon joined the IKEA Woodbridge, VA store as the Customer Convenience Manager. During the past two decades, he has held numerous roles throughout the IKEA US organization that support driving a culture of excellent customer experience while also developing and strengthening leadership teams. His 20-year IKEA journey has seen him apply his managerial skills and disciplined motivation to progressive leadership roles from Operations Manager, Sales Manager and Deputy Store Manager at IKEA Orlando to Store Manager at IKEA Miami and Country Customer Experience Manager at IKEA US. Most recently, Crittendon served as Chief Business Development Manager at IKEA US where he led the country's expansion, transformation, and innovation mandate.

Crittendon takes on his role as IKEA Canada CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer as of August 1, 2023 and will move to Canada with his wife and young sons this summer.

