Funding from Government of Canada supports the retailer's goal of 100% zero-emission home deliveries by 2025

BURLINGTON, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, IKEA Canada announced the expansion of its electric vehicle charging network with the addition of 25 charging stations at five IKEA locations in Ontario and Quebec. In 2022, the home furnishing retailer secured funding of $300,000 from Natural Resources Canada's Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) to install 25 EV chargers in Ontario and Quebec. IKEA also invested over $305,000 of its own funds to install charging stations at several locations including IKEA stores in Montreal, Boucherville, Quebec City, and Ottawa, as well as at its Distribution Centre in Beauharnois, Quebec. This investment supports the goal of IKEA to reach 100 per cent zero-emission home deliveries by 2025 and a 50 per cent reduction in co-worker and customer emissions by 2030. IKEA currently has EV charging stations at 14 stores across Canada.

"Through the ZEVIP program, we were able to accelerate our investment in the long-term future of our business, our fulfillment network, and our partnerships with transport service providers which use zero-emission delivery vehicles," says Crystal Rasa, Head of Fulfilment Sourcing, IKEA Canada. "As a business whose operations have a direct effect on people's lives and the environment, and which can contribute to a positive change, we are taking responsibility. Our ambition is to not only move IKEA forward, but to inspire and drive change for our communities and society."

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play," said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources. "Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced in Quebec and Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

"We have invested historic amounts toward growing a clean economy," says the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. "By making EV chargers and vehicles more accessible across Quebec and Ontario, we are one step closer to building a greener, sustainable future for generations to come."

The successful installation of four commercial EV charging stations at the IKEA Ottawa store marked a significant milestone in the retailer's efforts to reduce its climate footprint. With these charging stations, GoBolt, the last-mile delivery partner, was able to begin using two EV delivery trucks for home deliveries in Ottawa. In a similar move, IKEA and another last-mile delivery partner, Metro Supply Chain, installed a mobile EV charging centre at the IKEA Coquitlam, BC store in the fall of 2022, enabling the operation of three EV delivery trucks in the region.

Today's announcement is one of the many ways IKEA is highlighting its ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental impact in Canada and becoming a circular and climate-positive business. IKEA Canada has also been recognized for its sustainable practices, having been named one of Canada's Greenest Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc., for the 15th consecutive year.

"At IKEA Canada, we have a simple yet powerful vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. As Canada's largest home furnishing retailer, we believe it's our responsibility to have a positive impact on people and the planet, and that we are big enough to make a difference," says Helene Loberg, Country Sustainability Manager, IKEA Canada. "While we integrate sustainability into our every day, we want to show Canadians that living a sustainable life can be affordable – and easy."

Earth Month offers from IKEA:

April 1-30 : IKEA provides affordable, energy-efficient products and solutions that address key areas such as energy, air, water, and waste. These include offerings from LED bulbs to water-efficient SALJEN bath faucets to STARKVIND air purifiers and more. Canadians can take advantage of a 15% discount on air purifiers both in-store and online, to help improve their indoor air quality.

IKEA provides affordable, energy-efficient products and solutions that address key areas such as energy, air, water, and waste. These include offerings from LED bulbs to water-efficient SALJEN bath faucets to STARKVIND air purifiers and more. Canadians can take advantage of a 15% discount on air purifiers both in-store and online, to help improve their indoor air quality. April 10-23 : As part of its commitment to achieving full circularity by 2030, IKEA wants to make it easy for customers to give new life to their IKEA products when they no longer need them. IKEA Family members will have the opportunity to receive twice the normal Sell-back price for their preloved furniture when they submit it for resale and receive an approved offer. Additionally, they can benefit from a 25% discount on items purchased from the As-Is (circular hub) online and in-store during April 21-23 .

Customers can visit IKEA.ca for details on all local Earth Month activities and national commercial events online and at IKEA stores.

For more information about IKEA's commitment to sustainability, visit the Sustainable Everyday page on IKEA.ca or the recently released FY22 Ingka Group Summary and Sustainably Report.

