"On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we want to change the conversation from mass consumption to mass circularity and show how sustainable living can be easy and affordable for everyone," said Melissa Barbosa, Head of Sustainability, IKEA Canada. "Every year, IKEA products and services are part of millions of Canadians homes and we have a responsibility to support our customers to live a better everyday life within the boundaries of the planet."

Here are some of the ways IKEA Canada is enabling Canadians to live more sustainably this Black Friday:

From November 16 to December 2 , IKEA Family* members can earn double the value of Sell-Back credit on gently used IKEA furniture they no longer use through the IKEA Sell-Back program. This in turn gives the product a second life through resale or donation.

, IKEA Family* members can earn double the value of Sell-Back credit on gently used IKEA furniture they no longer use through the IKEA Sell-Back program. This in turn gives the product a second life through resale or donation. On Friday, November 27 , IKEA Family members will receive an additional 25 per cent off discount from the As-Is department. The IKEA As-Is department features great bargains on items received through the Sell-Back program, floor models, returns, or discontinued products. It is one of the many ways IKEA gives furniture a second life.

, IKEA Family members will receive an additional 25 per cent off discount from the As-Is department. The IKEA As-Is department features great bargains on items received through the Sell-Back program, floor models, returns, or discontinued products. It is one of the many ways IKEA gives furniture a second life. On Saturday, November 28 , select IKEA Canada stores will host donation drives in their parking lots for both furniture and electronics. Between 10 AM and 4 PM , gently used home furnishings and electronics will be collected by local community partners in exchange for an added incentive, offering customers $25 off purchases of $150 or more until December 2 .

, select IKEA Canada stores will host donation drives in their parking lots for both furniture and electronics. , gently used home furnishings and electronics will be collected by local community partners in exchange for an added incentive, offering customers off purchases of or more until . Throughout the store experience and online, the retailer will highlight and discount sustainable products that save energy, water, waste and resources, are made from renewable materials and feature less packaging.

Inspiration throughout the store and online will spotlight how customers can care for, repair and reimagine their second-hand products.

From furniture to food, production to home delivery and energy to investments, IKEA is transforming its business model to become ever more sustainable and the Black Friday campaign is just one step on its journey to become fully circular and climate positive by 2030. This includes designing only with renewable and recycled materials; offering new ways for customers to acquire, care for, prolong the life of and pass on IKEA products; and joining forces with other organizations and individuals who share the same determination for change.

The IKEA Canada Black Friday campaign will run from November 16 until December 2nd. With health and safety as a top priority, all IKEA Canada Black Friday initiatives support a safe shopping experience, with a focus on physical distancing, enhanced hygiene and sanitization and an extended return date for Sell-Back products.

For more information on the campaign, visit IKEA.ca/BlackFriday.

*Signing up for IKEA Family is free and easy at IKEAFamily.ca.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca .

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: Kristin Newbigging, Public Relations Leader, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ikea.ca

