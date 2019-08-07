IKEA Canada launches $5 Click & Collect, enhances service offer nationwide

Home furnishings retailer grows service offer to make the shopping experience more affordable, convenient and sustainable

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, IKEA Canada introduces more affordable and flexible services to meet the needs of time-crunched customers, including a new lower price for Click & Collect. Whether purchasing a single item or an entire kitchen, customers can now order Click & Collect for a flat rate of $5 at all store locations nationwide. The time-saving service enables customers to select and buy products online and pick-up their purchases at a time that's convenient for them, without having to shop in-store. In addition, the home furnishings retailer is also expanding its delivery offer and pricing, including parcel delivery starting at $7.99 Canada-wide.

"With increasing urbanization, new technology and digitalization, we know Canadians' lives are changing rapidly, including the ways they like to shop. Introducing new services and making our existing offer more affordable enables IKEA to better meet our time-strapped customers' needs in a fast-changing retail landscape," said Michael Ward, President, IKEA Canada. "Looking forward, we are committed to continuously developing a flexible and sustainable service offer which delivers quality and convenience to our customers, wherever and however they choose to shop with us."

To support the full customer journey, IKEA continues to expand its TaskRabbit in-home assembly and mounting offer to new markets across Canada. Through TaskRabbit, customers can easily book assembly from anywhere, have products assembled and mounted in-home and at their convenience, all for an affordable price, by flat rate per type of furniture. Following a successful launch in Toronto and Vancouver in 2018, IKEA continued its roll-out for TaskRabbit to Edmonton and Calgary markets in May 2019 and is set to launch in Ottawa and Halifax markets in late August.

To support its customers to better organize their lives, IKEA recently expanded its planning services, introducing a new in-store PAX Wardrobe Planning Service. Customers can plan their dream closet or custom storage unit with the one-on-one support of an IKEA home furnishings expert. Hour-long appointments are $39 and customers will receive the fee back in gift cards with a purchase of $500 or more. IKEA Canada also currently offers planning services for its kitchen offer, in-store, in-home and online.

IKEA is introducing new services to support a more sustainable business model. Launched in January, the IKEA Sell-Back program enables customers to apply to sell their gently-used IKEA products back to the retailer, in exchange for store credit. IKEA will in turn give the product a second-life through resale or donation – one of the many ways the company is supporting its commitment to be a fully circular business by 2030. To date, IKEA has seen 20,000 sell-back submissions from customers across Canada. To further divert home furnishings from the landfill, IKEA has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Canada to offer a new Kitchen Donation Program in select markets including Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Nova Scotia. When purchasing a new kitchen, customers now have the option to donate their old, gently-used kitchen to help local families in need and in return will receive a tax receipt of the resale value. This new offer complements the retailer's existing in-store recycling services including lightbulb and battery take-back programs.

IKEA Canada continues its journey to become the leading multichannel home furnishings retailer, delivering a convenient and enjoyable customer experience whenever and wherever Canadians want to shop. For more information on the service offer, visit IKEA.ca/Services. To find out more about IKEA sustainability initiatives, visit IKEA.ca/PeopleandPlanet.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

IKEA Group is a leading home furnishing retailer with 357 stores in more than 29 countries worldwide, which are visited by 817 million people every year. IKEA Canada has 14 stores, an eCommerce virtual store, five Pick-up and order points and 17 Collection Points. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 30 million visitors to its stores and 104 million visitors to the IKEA.ca website. Founded in 1943, the IKEA business philosophy is to offer a wide range of products of good design and function at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit www.IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada

For further information: Kristin Newbigging, Public Relations Leader, Kristin.newbigging@IKEA.com

Related Links

http://www.ikea.ca

