IKEA Canada accelerates growth in British Columbia with new Plan and order point in Kelowna

Plan and order points offer customers one-on-one appointments with IKEA experts to plan, design, and purchase home furnishing solutions for any room in the home such as kitchen renovations or bedroom storage systems. Once orders have been placed, they can be delivered to their homes or collected from the pick-up location at the Plan and order point.

For those looking to instantly refresh their spaces, the Kelowna Plan and order point will feature a limited number of products from the IKEA range (excluding food – sorry, no meatballs) for immediate purchase and takeaway.

Located in the Central Park Power Centre at 1500 Banks Rd, #104, the IKEA Kelowna Plan and order point is expected to open in spring 2026. It will be the 12th Plan and order point location across Canada.

"As the cost of living continues to rise and everything from groceries to gas becomes less affordable, it has become our priority to offer more affordable, functional, and inspiring home furnishing solutions to Canadians — no matter where they live or how they choose to shop with us," said Jessie Quick, Country Business Development and Transformation Manager, IKEA Canada.

Plan and order points are one of the many ways IKEA Canada has been transforming its business to deliver a seamless retail experience wherever, whenever, and however customers choose to shop with the renowned home furnishing retailer. Insights show that Plan and order points help to reduce the distances that customers must travel to visit an IKEA location, which has affordability, accessibility, and sustainability benefits.

In addition, IKEA Canada has recently made all online and in-store planning services free of charge for our customers; reduced in-home kitchen planning and measuring from $199 to $129; lowered the entry delivery fee of $39 to $19; and added 'Rooms of Choice' for all deliveries depending on the needs of the customer.

IKEA has been present in the BC market for nearly 50 years when the first Canadian store opened in Richmond in 1976. To date, there are two IKEA stores, three pick-up locations, a vast number of parcel pick-up locations, and one customer distribution centre.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth in Western Canada where we have built a rich history and meaningful connections with the BC community," said Janet McGowan, Market Area Manager, West Market, IKEA Canada. "We look forward to providing our new neighbours in Kelowna with beautiful, functional, and sustainable home furnishings that fit their budget and evolving needs at home."

As a leader in life at home, IKEA has been committed to helping Canadians fulfil the dream of a beautiful and affordable home for nearly 50 years. As part of its vision to create a better everyday life for the many, IKEA Canada leaned into affordability to help Canadians do more with less during the cost-of-living crisis.

IKEA Canada is always looking to recruit quality talent as it continues to grow its operations in Canada. To learn more about building a career with IKEA and joining the teams that will bring these new customer meeting points to life, visit IKEA.ca/careers .

For more information including store hours at IKEA Plan and order points, visit https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/ .

