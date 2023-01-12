BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - IKEA urges all customers who own a LETTAN mirror with a date stamp between 1901 and 2105 to stop using it, and to order replacement wall fittings free of charge or return the item for a full refund.

Customer safety is always the starting point for IKEA. Therefore, we are announcing a recall for repair action on LETTAN mirrors with date stamps between 1901 and 2105 (yyww) due to risk of breaking wall fittings.

IKEA announces recall for repair action of certain LETTAN mirrors, due to breaking wall fittings (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards on the markets where they are sold.

Despite this, it has come to our attention that some of the fittings that attach LETTAN mirrors to the wall have been breaking. This has in turn led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling. Therefore, we urge all customers who own an affected LETTAN mirror to stop using it, and to either order replacement wall fittings free of charge or return the product to an IKEA store in Canada for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

For more information, please visit www.IKEA.ca or contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807 to order the required number of the replacement fittings with item number 139298/1.

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall for repair action may cause.

