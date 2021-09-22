VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - During the Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) five directors were re-elected for a two-year term.

The re-elected Board directors are:

Industry Directors:

Holly A. Benson

Luc Fortin

Timothy Mills

Independent Directors:

Michèle Colpron

Shenaz Jeraj

"I would like to thank the directors for continuing to serve on the Board of Directors for IIROC over the next year and appreciate their hard work and continued commitment to providing strategic and practical guidance on emerging trends and key issues," said Paul D. Allison, Chair of the Board, IIROC.

Nine directors will continue to serve the second year of their two-year terms on the Board of Directors:

Industry Directors:

Paul D. Allison

Jean-Paul Bachellerie

Luc Paiement

Jos Schmitt

Independent Directors:

Victoria Harnish

Malcolm Heins

Jennifer Newman

Gerry J. O'Mahoney

Laura Tamblyn Watts

"I would also like to express my thanks to our Board of Directors. I have valued your support, guidance and counsel during these unprecedented times," said Andrew J. Kriegler, President and CEO, IIROC.

IIROC's Board of Directors represents the pan-Canadian organization's diverse stakeholders and provides different regional perspectives. The Board is comprised of 15 Directors, with an even number of Independent and Industry Directors, as well as IIROC's President and CEO. Two of the seven Industry Directors represent markets and five represent IIROC-regulated firms of various sizes and business models in different regions of Canada. More information about IIROC's Board of Directors, its mandate and membership of its committees is available on IIROC's website.

