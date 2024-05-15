IIAC ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) announces that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of members will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 3:30 pm at Toronto's Hockey Hall of Fame.

The IIAC's AGM gathers the most influential voices shaping capital markets in Canada. We will gather to celebrate our achievements and explore the industry's toughest challenges, opportunities, and solutions.

2024 Program

3:30 PM Registration 4:00 PM Welcome and Opening Remarks

Laura Paglia, President and CEO, Investment Industry Association of Canada 4:15 PM Keynote Address: The State of Canada's Capital Markets: The Investment and Regulatory Climate

Conrad Black, Canadian and British former newspaper publisher, businessman, and writer 5:00 PM Panel Discussion: The Impact, Causes and Solutions to Canada's Declining IPOs.

Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange & Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group Ltd.

Roman Dubczak, Deputy Chair, Capital Markets, CIBC

Ari Pandes, Associate Dean, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary

Jason Sleeth, Head of Syndication, Canaccord Genuity Inc.

Thomas Kalafatis, Managing Partner, Hullwright Advisors; IIAC Advisor (Moderator) 5:45 PM Closing Address: Leadership and Perseverance Through Change

Darryl Sittler, Former Toronto Maple Leaf's Player 6:15 PM Reception and Visit Hockey Hall of Fame

For media inquiries, please contact IIAC Public Affairs.

About the Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC)

Asset. Ally. Advocate.

The Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) is the national association representing investment firms that provide products and services to Canadians.

The IIAC represents investment firms of every type including investment and mutual fund dealers, exempt market dealers, portfolio managers and investment fund managers.

Our Members:

Manufacture and distribute a range of investment products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and prospectus exempt products,

Trade in debt and equity on all marketplaces,

Provide custodial and clearing services, and

Underwrite issuers in public and private markets.

Our Services:

Advocacy: A strong voice for issues that matter.

Forums: A place for industry to come together to address issues of significance.

Education: A center for accredited educational courses – webcasts, seminars, and other events.

Resources: A source for industry data and practice resources.

https://iiac-accvm.ca/

SOURCE Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC)