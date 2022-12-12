IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens Canada's First avid hotel

avid hotel Toronto – Vaughan Southwest the First of Several "Basics Done Exceptionally Well" Properties Planned for the Canadian Market

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies with more than 6,000 destinations and 17 brands, today announced the opening of its first Canadian avid hotels property in Vaughan, Ontario. Operating under the ownership of PI Cap, the avid hotel Toronto – Vaughan Southwest is the first to open of four planned properties across Canada for IHG's newest Essentials brand.

Located just 15 minutes from Toronto Pearson International Airport, the avid hotel Toronto – Vaughan Southwest introduces the brand's "basics done exceptionally well – at a fair price" promise to regional business and leisure travellers. Each of the hotel's 119 rooms is designed for reduced noise and sound sleep, and features high-quality mattresses and linens, a choice of firm or soft pillows, and blackout roller shades. Guests additionally can enjoy grab-and-go options and fresh bean-to-cup coffee from avid hotels' signature "Good all Round" breakfast bar, along with expanded in-room entertainment options through the IHG Studio® technology platform.

Jonathan Lund, Regional Vice President, Canada Franchise Performance Support at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "With more than 180 hotels currently open across the nation, and more than 40 in the pipeline, Canada remains one of IHG's fastest-growing markets. We are honored to work with PI Cap to introduce the 'just right' experience of our avid hotels brand to the nation and the numerous travellers who visit Vaughan every day to enjoy the local attractions or conduct productive business. Additionally, this opening is just the beginning of what we expect will be positive and continuous growth for avid hotels across Canada."

Sherjang Singh Rana, co-owner of PI Cap, said: "We're thrilled to open the first avid hotel in Canada. The avid hotels brand is the perfect fit for the city of Vaughan and travellers in the underserved market looking for good-value, high quality accommodations. Our friendly hotel staff are ready to provide a warm welcome, and I know guests will enjoy the comfortable beds and grab-and-go breakfast during their stay with us."

Sandeep Ahuja, co-owner of PI Cap, said: "There's been a lot of excitement from the local community around this opening. This hotel has been designed to meet the needs of today's traveller, and we are committed to make each stay just right. When booking with us, guests can expect the highest level of cleanliness, a best-in-class sleep experience, free parking, welcoming lobby, pool, 24-hour gym and more."

The avid hotel Toronto – Vaughan Southwest additionally offers convenient accommodations for travellers exploring the Toronto suburb's numerous arts and entertainment destinations and is a short drive from the Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre, Canada's Wonderland, Wet n' Wild Waterpark, Legoland Discovery Centre, and the Kortright Centre for Conservation. An indoor pool and 24/7 fitness center provide further options for guests to burn energy or wind down their day.

Since its debut in 2018, avid hotels has continued its rapid expansion across North America with more than 50 locations open in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The brand recently celebrated the opening of its latest hotel in Guadalajara, Mexico, and plans to expand its Canadian presence with forthcoming properties in Woodstock and Belleville, Ontario, and Lethbridge, Alberta.

About avid hotels:

The newest mainstream brand from IHG, avid hotels was designed for travellers who want a hotel stay that finally meets their expectations for the type of hospitality they value most – the basics done exceptionally well – at a fair price. To ensure avid hotels meets the needs of today's midscale traveller, a set of fundamental values define all touch points of the brand: taking a new approach to designing everyday travel; appreciating the value of guests' every hard-earned dollar and being direct, honest and clear. All avid hotels will be new-build construction and feature modern, comfortable design, guest rooms designed for sound sleep, a focused, high-quality breakfast consisting of name-brand options and will leverage the latest technology to enable a seamless experience for guests. The avid hotels brand launched in 2017 and opened its first property in Q3 2018. It is currently available for franchising in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Germany. To learn more about the avid hotels brand, visit avidhotels.com and find us on social media: facebook.com/avidhotels, twitter.com/avidhotel and instagram.com/avidhotels/.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

