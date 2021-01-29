iHerb Experiences Explosive Growth During COVID

Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb meeting unprecedented customer demand as worldwide pandemic sparks massive sales

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- iHerb is responding to explosive worldwide customer demand, including record-breaking U.S. sales, as people seek to boost their immunity, improve their health, and stay safe at home during the global COVID-19 pandemic that continues to worsen in many countries and the United States.

"The trust our millions of customers around the world place in us to safely deliver the highest quality natural products directly to their homes during the worst public health crisis in our lifetime fills all of us at iHerb with a renewed sense of urgency, responsibility, and purpose," says iHerb Logistics Chief Operating Officer, Miriee Chang.

To meet dramatically increased orders, iHerb will open a new distribution center in Hong Kong, Russia, and GCC countries, and is adding additional technology to existing warehouses within the United States. All iHerb distribution centers are kept at a cool, climate-controlled environment of 74-75 degrees Fahrenheit (23-24 degrees Celsius), and have a large walk-in refrigerator and freezer for items such as certain acidophilus products that need to be kept refrigerated or frozen. All facilities are also Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) registered .

iHerb takes multiple precautions to protect employees at all facilities from exposure to coronavirus, and the company recently instituted a flexible remote work option for those whose jobs allow them to do so, as well as provide safe office spaces for those who need to meet in person.

"We are honored to provide an incredibly wide selection of the freshest natural products, shipped quickly around the planet to empower the health of millions of people who depend on us every day," says iHerb President, Emun Zabihi.

iHerb customers write about one million new product reviews each month about items they have verifiably ordered from the company and can contact a customer service representative with any questions 24/7.

The deep care iHerb pays to its customers also extends to its employees. iHerb was recently a first time winner of 2021 Top Workplaces USA as awarded by the United State's most credible employer recognition program. This most recent honor comes just a month after the company earned certification as a Great Place to Work® .

Top Workplaces USA recognition is based solely on extensive surveys of employees and their honest workplace feedback. There are no subjective elements to the process, making Top Workplaces the most authentic, transparent employer recognition program in the United States.

Recent employee surveys showed 82% of iHerb team members said the company is a great place to work. Additionally, 95% of team members said work locations are safe, and more than 93% of team members said everyone is treated fairly, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, or race.

iHerb continues to seek qualified, passionate employees to join the global team and further its commitment to serve millions of customers who depend on committed iHerb employees for their vital health needs.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest US-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com

