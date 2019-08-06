Ignite UK confirms exclusive CBD partnership with WHSmith

Ignite will serve as exclusive CBD product provider

at 276 premier WHSmith travel stores in the UK

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Ignite International Brands (U.K.), Ltd. ("Ignite"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ), today announced that WHSmith, a worldwide retail market leader, has submitted a purchase order and will begin to offer, under exclusive contract, Ignite's leading CBD products at 276 retail travel stores in the United Kingdom starting August 2019.

Under the agreement, WHSmith will launch with the Ignite ONE device, a rechargeable vape pen compatible with Ignite CBD pods and Ignite branded tinctures. Both WHSmith and Ignite will coordinate future product introductions, including additional vape and health and beauty applications, in concert with Ignite's product roadmap.

Retail sites featuring the Ignite products include Heathrow Terminals 2 through 5, Gatwick North and South, Birmingham Airport, Liverpool Airport, London City Airport, Manchester Airport (Terminal 1), and Kings Cross Station. These sites offer exposure to a total of approximately 192 million travel passengers per year.

"We are excited to be partnering with WHSmith to give Ignite a strong retail presence throughout the United Kingdom," said Jim McCormick, President of Ignite International Brands, Ltd. "This deal highlights the power of the Ignite brand as well as the capabilities of Ignite's management team in securing partnerships with established specialty retailers."

About Ignite International Brands, Ltd.

Ignite International Brands, Ltd. is a CSE-listed company operating in CBD industries. Ignite International Brands, Ltd. intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada and into international jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, and leverage multiple product platforms. Ignite International Brands, Ltd. intends to effect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of the target jurisdictions.

About WHSmith

With over 600 stores on the high street and another 800+ travel stores at airports, train stations, hospitals, workplaces and motorway services, WHSmith is one of the UK's leading retail groups and a household name. The first newsagent in the Smith family name opened in 1792, and the company, WHSmith, was created in 1828.

For more information, visit WHSmith's corporate website at www.whsmithplc.co.uk.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Ignite's intended business focus and strategy, the expected timing and strategy of the launch of Ignite products by Ignite and the products expected to be offered by Ignite in the United Kingdom. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability of Ignite to give effect to its business plan; reliance on the "IGNITE" brand which may not prove to be as successful as contemplated; the ability to and risks associated with unlocking future licensing opportunities with the "IGNITE" brand, building a global CBD brand and the ability of Ignite to capture significant market share; and the uncertainties surrounding the CBD industry in North America and internationally. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Ignite International Brands, Ltd. and Ignite disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Ignite International Brands, Ltd.

For further information: visit Ignite's corporate website at www.igniteinternational.co