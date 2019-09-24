Ignite International Brands, Ltd. Confirms No Material Change

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE: BILZ; OTCQX: BILZF) ("Ignite"), at the request of IIROC, wishes to confirm that management is not aware of any corporate development, news or undisclosed material change in the affairs of Ignite or its operations that would account for the recent volatility in the market price of its securities.

About Ignite International Brands, Ltd.

Ignite is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors. Ignite intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada and into international jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom and Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to effect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

SOURCE Ignite International Brands, Ltd.

For further information: Eddie Mattei, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-669-0212, Email: ir@ignite.co