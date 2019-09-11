Ignite International Brands, Ltd. Announces Two Enterprising Management Selections

Linda Menzel joins Ignite International Brands, Ltd. while Gene Bernaudo appointed as Global Head of Cannabis.

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Ignite International Brands, Ltd. ("Ignite" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Linda Menzel as General Counsel and Gene Bernaudo as Global Head of Cannabis based in Toronto, Canada.

As Ignite's General Counsel, Linda Menzel brings significant experience working within lifestyle branded environments. Most recently, Linda was General Counsel at Loot Crate, Inc. where she was a key member of the senior leadership team as well as corporate secretary. Previously, Linda was Associate General Counsel at Playboy Enterprises, Inc. where she supported the international licensing and intellectual property matters for this globally recognizable lifestyle brand.

Gene Bernaudo brings a wealth of retail and operational experience to the role of Global Head of Cannabis. Gene was previously Vice President of Operations at Ignite where he was instrumental in Ignite's recent launch of CBD products in the UK as well as the establishment of the Company's European Union e-commerce platform. In addition, Gene supported the Canadian marketing team in the development of its cannabis strategy and Ignite's recent partnership with WeedMD in the cannabis market. Further, Gene brings a track record of successful experience across a range of retail and business development scenarios.

"Ignite is rapidly expanding as a brand and our world class leadership team reflects the opportunity in front of us." said Jim McCormick, President of Ignite. "We are excited to highlight the appointment of Linda and Gene to the leadership team bringing their great experience and passion for the Ignite brand."

About Ignite International Brands, Ltd.

Ignite is a CSE-listed vertically-integrated company operating in the cannabis industry. Ignite intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across additional legal jurisdictions in the United States and into international jurisdictions, across multiple product applications. Ignite intends to effect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of the target jurisdictions. As CEO and Chairman, Dan Bilzerian takes an active role and is deeply involved in the development of global strategic initiatives intended to establish Ignite as a global brand leader in the cannabis and CBD space. For more information, access Ignite's investor presentation here and website here.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Ignite's expansion and intended business focus and strategy. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability of Ignite to give effect to its business plan; reliance on the "IGNITE" brand which may not prove to be as successful as contemplated; the ability to and risks associated with unlocking future licensing opportunities with the "IGNITE" brand, building a global CBD and cannabis brand and the ability of Ignite to capture significant market share; and the uncertainties surrounding the CBD and cannabis industries in North America and internationally. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Ignite disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

