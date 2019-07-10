Ignite International Brands Announced as Gold Sponsor at the Europe CBD Expo 2019 in London, UK

VAUGHAN, ON, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE: BILZ) ("Ignite") is pleased to announce that it will be a leading sponsor at the Europe CBD Expo 2019 in London, United Kingdom on July 12 and 13 at the ExCel Center. In addition to show sponsorship, Ignite will have a booth at the expo where both retailers and consumers alike can visit, learn more about the Ignite product line, as well as provide an opportunity to build relationships with key distributors.

Housam Nasr, Chief Operations Officer for the Europe CBD Expo stated, "We are delighted to have teamed up with Ignite and looking forward to them joining us as an exhibitor and gold sponsor to Europe CBD Expo 2019. The UK has been keeping a very close eye on their movements from across the Atlantic and we are excited that our visitors will be the first to get their hands on Ignite's CBD range."

The Europe CBD Expo follows the official launch of Ignite products in the United Kingdom.

