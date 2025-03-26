IGNITE 2025 Event in Ottawa to Highlight AI, IT Strategy, and Leadership for Regional IT Leaders: Key Speakers Announced by Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech IGNITE 2025 in Ottawa on April 9, 2025, will showcase expert discussions on IT strategy, governance, and leadership. The event from Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, will be co-hosted by Cole Cioran, managing partner at the firm, and Sylvain Bélanger, CIO of the Treasury Board Secretariat of Canada, alongside leading analysts and industry thought leaders.

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group has announced the featured speakers for its upcoming event in Ottawa, IGNITE 2025, powered by Info-Tech LIVE, set to take place April 9, 2025, at The Westin Ottawa. This exclusive regional event will focus on Exponential IT, exploring how organizations can adapt to rapid technological advancements, AI-driven transformation, and evolving leadership challenges.

The Ottawa IGNITE event, co-hosted by Cole Cioran, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, and Sylvain Bélanger, CIO of the Treasury Board Secretariat of Canada, will provide regional IT executives with an opportunity to engage with industry experts, gain practical strategies, and network with peers facing similar challenges. Attendees from both the public and private sectors will come away with actionable insights into the evolving role of technology in business strategy. Bélanger brings extensive experience in public sector IT leadership and digital transformation, overseeing large-scale government technology initiatives that enhance digital services and operational efficiency.

"As IT leaders continue to navigate rapid technological shifts, having the right insights and strategies is critical," says Cole Cioran, managing partner at Info-Tech Research Group and co-host of the upcoming Ottawa stop of the firm's IGNITE series. "IGNITE 2025 in Ottawa will highlight Exponential IT as a guiding principle, helping organizations leverage AI, automation, and digital transformation to drive sustainable growth and resilience."

Key Speakers at IGNITE Ottawa 2025:

Cole Cioran – Managing Partner, Info-Tech Research Group

With extensive experience advising both public sector and enterprise organizations, Cioran specializes in modernizing digital service delivery and enhancing IT capabilities. In his role as Managing Partner and leader of Info-Tech's Canadian Public Sector Global Services team, Cioran works closely with provincial and municipal governments to develop innovative digital strategies that improve service delivery for citizens. Cioran provides strategic guidance to IT executives, helping them align technology initiatives with business objectives while navigating the complexities of digital transformation.

Gord Harrison – Chief Research Officer, Info-Tech Research Group

Gord Harrison has been a driving force behind the firm's practical, tactical, and value-driven research for over two decades. His background in IT consulting, business analysis, software development, technical architecture, and project management gives him a well-rounded perspective on IT strategy and execution. Before joining Info-Tech, Harrison worked in educational game software development and later transitioned to insurance industry applications, experiences that broadened his expertise across diverse IT domains. Known for his ability to bring order out of chaos, he applies a customer-first, early-value Agile approach to ensure IT delivers measurable business success.

Aaron Shum – VP, Research and Advisory, Info-Tech Research Group

Having over 25 years of experience spanning IT, information security, and data privacy, Shum leads the development and advisory efforts for key research areas, including Exponential IT, security & data privacy, infrastructure & operations, and IT workforce development. Prior to Info-Tech, he spearheaded GDPR compliance for a multinational enterprise, supporting over 80 locations across 24 countries. His expertise in IT governance, risk management, and cloud transformation helps IT leaders implement secure, efficient, and forward-thinking technology strategies. Shum holds multiple certifications, including CIPP/E, CIPT, and CIPM, and has led global security, governance, and compliance programs.

What to Expect at IGNITE Ottawa 2025

The event will feature:

Keynotes on Exponential IT, providing a roadmap for IT leaders to stay ahead of rapid technological change

Discussions on AI-driven transformation, digital government capabilities, and zero-trust security

Expert-led discussions on IT strategy, governance, and leadership

Insights into emerging technology trends and their business impact

To view the agenda and for more details about each IGNITE event, please visit Info-Tech's Events page.

Press Access

In addition to IT leaders from a variety of regional organizations, area media outlets are also invited to IGNITE 2025 to access the technology trends insights and industry commentary on the events shaping the current landscape. Media professionals looking to attend can apply for press access by contacting [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

