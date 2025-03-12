IGNITE 2025 Event: Calgary Stop Announces Speaker Lineup Featuring Industry Experts in IT Leadership and Strategy

Info-Tech IGNITE 2025 in Calgary on April 8, 2025, will bring together a distinguished lineup of experts to guide regional IT leaders in navigating IT strategy, governance, and digital transformation in an exponentially changing landscape. The event from Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, will feature Mark Roman, managing partner at the firm, alongside leading analysts and industry thought leaders.

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group has announced key speakers for its upcoming event in Calgary, IGNITE 2025, powered by Info-Tech LIVE. Set to take place April 8, 2025, at the Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire, this regional event will feature industry experts delivering practical insights, discussions, and high-impact strategies to navigate the exponentially evolving technology landscape.

The agenda for the Calgary IGNITE event, hosted by Mark Roman, managing partner at Info-Tech Research Group, is designed to foster deep discussions and actionable takeaways for regional IT professionals. Roman, a former CIO with extensive leadership experience across public and private sectors, will guide conversations on the most pressing IT leadership challenges and opportunities shaping the future of business technology.

What to Expect at IGNITE Calgary 2025

Info-Tech's IGNITE event in Calgary is designed to deliver engaging keynote discussions, expert panels, and exclusive networking opportunities while equipping IT professionals with a structured roadmap to address key challenges outlined in the CIO Playbook and other strategic sessions. Key themes for this event include:

IT leadership and governance strategies during this era of Exponential IT

Best practices for aligning technology with business objectives

Navigating digital transformation and operational resilience

With a focus on practical, real-world applications, Info-Tech's IGNITE event in Calgary will equip IT professionals with the insights and tools they need to lead with confidence and innovation.

"Info-Tech's IGNITE 2025 event in Calgary is designed to give IT leaders the insights and tools they need to address today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's opportunities," says Mark Roman, managing partner at Info-Tech Research Group. "Through focused discussions on IT governance, AI trends, and security strategies like zero trust, this event will provide actionable takeaways that IT professionals can apply immediately within their organizations. By bringing this event to Calgary, we're creating a regional platform for leaders to connect, share experiences, and develop strategies that align with the specific challenges and opportunities of their business and technology environments."

Key Speakers at IGNITE Calgary 2025:

Mark Roman – Managing Partner, Info-Tech Research Group

Mark Roman is a seasoned IT executive and former CIO, bringing decades of experience in IT leadership, digital transformation, and governance. As Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, he provides strategic guidance to CIOs and IT leaders, helping them align technology initiatives with business objectives. Previously, Roman held CIO roles at prominent institutions, including Simon Fraser University, the University of Victoria, and the University of Saskatchewan, as well as the CEO role at CANARIE. With a deep understanding of the evolving technology environment, Roman will host Info-Tech IGNITE 2025 Calgary, leading discussions that empower IT leaders to drive meaningful change within their organizations.

is a seasoned IT executive and former CIO, bringing decades of experience in IT leadership, digital transformation, and governance. As Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, he provides strategic guidance to CIOs and IT leaders, helping them align technology initiatives with business objectives. Previously, Roman held CIO roles at prominent institutions, including , the , and the , as well as the CEO role at CANARIE. With a deep understanding of the evolving technology environment, Roman will host Info-Tech IGNITE 2025 Calgary, leading discussions that empower IT leaders to drive meaningful change within their organizations. Heather Leier-Murray – Research Director, Info-Tech Research Group

Heather Leier-Murray is a trusted advisor in IT strategy, governance, and risk management, specializing in helping organizations align technology initiatives with enterprise goals. As a Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group, she leads research and advisory engagements that equip CIOs with actionable strategies to navigate digital transformation. With expertise spanning IT governance, business continuity, and cybersecurity, Leir-Murray brings a wealth of knowledge to IGNITE 2025 Calgary, offering insights into building resilient and adaptive IT strategies.

is a trusted advisor in IT strategy, governance, and risk management, specializing in helping organizations align technology initiatives with enterprise goals. As a Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group, she leads research and advisory engagements that equip CIOs with actionable strategies to navigate digital transformation. With expertise spanning IT governance, business continuity, and cybersecurity, Leir-Murray brings a wealth of knowledge to IGNITE 2025 Calgary, offering insights into building resilient and adaptive IT strategies. Andy Neill – VP, Technical Counselor Program, Info-Tech Research Group

Andy Neill is a recognized leader in IT operations, infrastructure, and enterprise technology strategy, serving as Vice President of Info-Tech's Technical Counselor Program. With a career spanning over 25 years in IT leadership, Neill has helped organizations optimize their IT operations, enhance technical efficiency, and implement best practices for sustainable growth. His expertise in IT infrastructure, cloud computing, and operational resilience makes him a key voice, providing attendees with practical strategies for modernizing IT operations and driving long-term success.

To view the agenda and for more details about each IGNITE event, please visit Info-Tech's Events page.

Media Pass Applications

In addition to IT leaders from a variety of regional organizations, area media outlets are also invited to IGNITE 2025 to access the technology insights and industry commentary on the events shaping the current landscape. Media professionals looking to attend can apply for complimentary media passes by contacting [email protected].

