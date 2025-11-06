Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures at the end of this Release.

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2025.

IGM HIGHLIGHTS

All time high adjusted net earnings 1 were $301.2 million compared to $244.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 23.4%. Record high adjusted earnings per share 1 were $1.27 compared to $1.03 in the third quarter of 2024.

compared to $244.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 23.4%. compared to $1.03 in the third quarter of 2024. Record high third quarter net earnings of $298.1 million increased by 24.6% from $239.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Record high third quarter earnings per share of $1.26 compared to $1.01 in the third quarter of 2024.

from $239.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. compared to $1.01 in the third quarter of 2024. Record high assets under management and advisement of $302.6 billion, up 14.2% from the third quarter of 2024 and up 6.6% from the prior quarter.

and up 6.6% from the prior quarter. IGM's assets under management and advisement including strategic investments were an all-time high of $562.4 billion compared with $461.6 billion at September 30, 2024 and $521.1 billion at June 30, 2025.

compared with $461.6 billion at September 30, 2024 and $521.1 billion at June 30, 2025. Net inflows were $2.4 billion compared to net outflows of $272 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Increase in the fair value of IGM's investment in Wealthsimple Financial Corp. by $680 million ($2.87 per IGM share) in the quarter to $2.2 billion.

($2.87 per IGM share) in the quarter to $2.2 billion. Increase in the fair value of IGM's investment in Rockefeller Capital Management by $750 million ($3.18 per IGM share) in the quarter to $1.58 billion.2 IGM uses the equity method to account for its investment in Rockefeller which at September 30, 2025 was recorded at $872 million.

"We posted best-ever adjusted net earnings of $301.2 million, driven by strong performance at our core operating companies, IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. This was underpinned by historic client asset levels and strong net sales in the period of $2.4 billion," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "In addition, the fair value of our investments in Wealthsimple and Rockefeller increased by $680 million and $750 million, respectively, which highlights the long-term growth potential inherent in our portfolio of companies."



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30

September 30

2025 2024 Change

2025 2024 Change IFRS Financial Measures













Net earnings (millions) $ 298.1 $ 239.2 24.6 %

$ 778.6 $ 678.8 14.7 % Earnings per share $ 1.26 $ 1.01 24.8 %

$ 3.28 $ 2.86 14.7 %















Non-IFRS Financial Measures













Adjusted net earnings(1)(millions) $ 301.2 $ 244.1 23.4 %

$ 791.7 $ 689.0 14.9 % Adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 1.27 $ 1.03 23.3 %

$ 3.33 $ 2.90 14.8 %















Assets under management and













advisement (AUM&A) (billions)













AUM&A $ 302.6 $ 264.9 14.2 %

$ 302.6 $ 264.9 14.2 % AUM&A including













strategic investments $ 562.4 $ 461.6 21.8 %

$ 562.4 $ 461.6 21.8 %

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of its core business and strategic investments that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management , the Company's investments in Rockefeller Capital Management (Rockefeller) and Wealthsimple Financial Corp. (Wealthsimple).

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 were $158.2 million, an increase of 26.7% compared to the third quarter of 2024, and represented 52.5% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders.

Assets under advisement including strategic investments at September 30, 2025 were $235.3 billion, an increase of 8.5% from $216.8 billion at June 30, 2025 and an increase of 22.6% from $191.8 billion at September 30, 2024.

IG Wealth Management

Record high assets under advisement at September 30, 2025 were $155.9 billion, an increase of 6.3% from $146.7 billion at June 30, 2025 and an increase of 14.3% from $136.4 billion at September 30, 2024.

Quarterly net client inflows were $426 million, compared to net client inflows of $330 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Record high third quarter gross client inflows were $3.8 billion, an increase of 10.2% from 2024.

Wealthsimple

The fair value of the Company's investment in Wealthsimple was $2.2 billion at September 30, 2025 compared to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2025, due to a fair value increase of 46%. The increase in fair value considers a transaction involving multiple third parties which closed on October 31, 2025, the increase in public market peer valuations, as well as Wealthsimple's business performance and revenue expectations. Wealthsimple is classified as fair value through other comprehensive income and the change in fair value is not recorded in our earnings.

IGM remains Wealthsimple's largest shareholder and the investment is primarily held through a limited partnership controlled by Power Corporation.

Rockefeller

The Company uses the equity method to account for its investment in Rockeller, which at September 30, 2025 was recorded at $872 million.

The fair value of the Company's investment in Rockefeller was $1.58 billion at September 30, 2025 compared to its initial investment of $835 million.2 The increase in fair value is related to a third party transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter in which IGM will sell a portion of its interest in Rockefeller.

IGM will remain Rockefeller's second largest shareholder.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of its core business and strategic investments primarily focused on providing investment management services. This segment includes the operations of Mackenzie Investments and the Company's investments in China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) and Northleaf Capital Group Ltd. (Northleaf).

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 were $110.6 million, an increase of 21.1% compared to the third quarter of 2024, and represented 36.7% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders.

Assets under management including strategic investments at September 30, 2025 were $421.8 billion, an increase of 7.2% from $393.4 billion at June 30, 2025 and an increase of 18.9% from $354.7 billion at September 30, 2024.

Mackenzie Investments

Record high total assets under management were $239.5 billion, an increase of 6.6% from $224.6 billion at June 30, 2025 and an increase of 12.9% from $212.1 billion at September 30, 2024. Third party assets under management were $146.7 billion at September 30, 2025, an increase of 6.9% from June 30, 2025 and an increase of 14.2% from September 30, 2024.

Total net sales were $2.0 billion3 compared to net redemptions of $602 million in the third quarter of 2024. Investment fund net sales were $407 million compared to net redemptions of $296 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Mutual fund gross sales were $2.3 billion, up 26.5% from the third quarter of 2024.

ETF business – ETF assets under management totalled $21.0 billion at September 30, 2025, up from $18.7 billion at June 30, 2025 and $14.9 billion at September 30, 2024. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM's managed products, ETF assets under management were $9.9 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $8.7 billion at June 30, 2025 and $6.9 billion at September 30, 2024.

ChinaAMC

The Company's proportionate share of ChinaAMC's third quarter earnings was $46.1 million compared to $32.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

CORPORATE AND OTHER

Represents the investments in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) and Portage Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

Lifeco – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's third quarter earnings was $26.4 million4 compared to $20.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's base earnings was $29.5 million compared to $25.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2025.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $307 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.













































Consolidated Statements of Earnings





























(unaudited) Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

2025

2024















Revenues













Wealth management $ 696,756

$ 616,037

$ 1,985,696

$ 1,788,648 Asset management 270,686

253,333

782,434

741,045 Dealer compensation expense (86,192)

(82,778)

(253,593)

(243,942) Net asset management 184,494

170,555

528,841

497,103 Net investment income and other 13,390

10,106

32,787

35,703 Proportionate share of associates' earnings 77,240

56,455

193,075

159,670

971,880

853,153

2,740,399

2,481,124















Expenses













Advisory and business development 309,139

278,250

915,190

822,404 Operations and support 221,106

211,405

650,733

621,196 Sub-advisory 23,821

19,978

67,229

56,882 Interest 32,399

32,438

96,633

96,916

586,465

542,071

1,729,785

1,597,398 Earnings before income taxes 385,415

311,082

1,010,614

883,726 Income taxes 87,027

71,229

228,205

201,816 Net earnings 298,388

239,853

782,409

681,910 Non-controlling interest (299)

(672)

(3,834)

(3,157) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 298,089

$ 239,181

$ 778,575

$ 678,753















Earnings per share (in dollars)













Net earnings available to common shareholders













- Basic $ 1.26

$ 1.01

$ 3.29

$ 2.86 - Diluted $ 1.26

$ 1.01

$ 3.28

$ 2.86

IGM FINANCIAL INC.



































































































Financial Highlights



































For the three months ended September 30

As at and for the nine months ended September 30

(unaudited)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change



































Net earnings available to

























common shareholders ($ millions)

























Net Earnings

$ 298.1

$ 239.2

24.6 % $ 778.6

$ 678.8

14.7 % Adjusted Net Earnings(1)

301.2

244.1

23.4

791.7

689.0

14.9



































Diluted earnings per share

























Net Earnings

1.26

1.01

24.8

3.28

2.86

14.7

Adjusted Net Earnings(1)

1.27

1.03

23.3

3.33

2.90

14.8



































Return on equity

























Net Earnings













12.7 %

12.9 %





Adjusted Net Earnings(1)













12.9 %

13.1 %







































Dividends per share

0.5625

0.5625

-

1.6875

1.6875

-







































































































Consolidated assets under management and advisement (AUM&A) (2) ($ millions)













$ 302,612

$ 264,914

14.2 % Consolidated assets under management (2)













284,706

249,294

14.2

Wealth Management (IG Wealth Management)























Assets under management(3)













137,978

120,788





Other assets under advisement













17,906

15,620





Assets under advisement













155,884

136,408

14.3

Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments)

























Investment funds













75,677

67,819





Institutional SMA













14,683

8,079





Sub-advisory to Canada Life













56,368

52,608





Total excluding sub-advisory to Wealth Management









146,728

128,506





Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management









92,759

83,584





Total assets under management













239,487

212,090

12.9



































Consolidated AUM&A including strategic investments









562,408

461,584

21.8

Consolidated AUM&A













302,612

264,914





Strategic investments(4)













259,796

196,670









































































Net Flows

















Asset





($ millions)













Wealth Management(3)

Management(5)

Total (2)

For the three months ended September 30, 2025

























Investment fund net sales













$ 533

$ 407

$ 940

Institutional SMA net sales













-

1,552

1,552

IGM product net sales













533

1,959

2,492

Other dealer net flows













(107)

-

(107)

Total net flows













426

1,959

2,385



































For the nine months ended September 30, 2025

























Investment fund net sales













$ 1,966

$ 509

$ 2,475

Institutional SMA net sales













-

4,756

4,756

IGM product net sales













1,966

5,265

7,231

Other dealer net flows













(597)

-

(597)

Total net flows













1,369

5,265

6,634



(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures

2025 adjusted net earnings excluded Lifeco other items of ($3.1) million recorded in the third quarter and ($13.1) million for the nine months ended September 30.

2024 adjusted net earnings excluded:

Lifeco other items of ($4.9) million in the third quarter and ($6.9) million in the nine months ended September 30.

The Company's proportionate share of Rockefeller's one-time debt refinancing costs of $3.3 million, recorded in the second quarter. (2) Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments. (3) Includes separately managed accounts. (4) Proportionate share of strategic investments' AUM comprised of: 27.8% (2024 - 27.8%) of ChinaAMC's AUM; 56% (2024 - 56%) of Northleaf's AUM; 20.5% (2024 - 20.5%) of Rockefeller's client assets; and 26.0% (2024 - 27.3%) of Wealthsimple's AUA. (5) Asset Management flows activity excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

