WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2022 IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2022.

IGM HIGHLIGHTS

Net earnings of $207.1 million or 87 cents per share compared to $237.4 million or 99 cents per share in 2021.





compared to or per share in 2021. Assets under management and advisement of $242.1 billion , down 7.6% from the second quarter of 2021 and down 9.8% from the prior quarter.





down 7.6% from the second quarter of 2021 and down 9.8% from the prior quarter. Net outflows were $527 million compared to net inflows of $2.9 billion in 2021. Year to date net inflows of $1.9 billion remained strong .





million compared to net inflows of in 2021. . Returned capital to shareholders by repurchasing 2.32 million shares at a total cost of $90 million , in addition to common share dividends paid of $135 million .

"Our client flows remained solid with a strong contribution from IG Wealth Management in the context of a challenging industry environment," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "Net earnings of 87 cents per share were the second highest second quarter result in the company's history, on an adjusted EPS basis."

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 were $207.1 million or 87 cents per share compared to $237.4 million or 99 cents per share in 2021. Net earnings available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $426.4 million or $1.78 per share compared to $439.6 million or $1.84 per share in 2021.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, and includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Net earnings in the second quarter of 2022 were $108.8 million and represented 52.5% of IGM's net earnings available to common shareholders. This was a decrease of 19.0% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Assets under advisement at June 30, 2022 were $134.2 billion, a decrease of 6.4% from $143.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and a decrease of 9.4% from $148.0 billion at March 31, 2022.

IG Wealth Management

Assets under advisement at June 30, 2022 were $105.5 billion, a decrease of 6.0% from $112.2 billion at June 30, 2021 and a decrease of 9.3% from $116.3 billion at March 31, 2022.

Year to date net client inflows of $1.9 billion were the highest result in over 20 years, an increase of $170 million from net client inflows of $1.7 billion in 2021. Quarterly net client inflows were $389 million, compared to net client inflows of $670 million in 2021.

Record high gross client inflows for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $7.1 billion, up 3.1% from gross inflows of $6.9 billion in 2021. Quarterly gross client inflows were $3.1 billion, down 4.7% from gross inflows of $3.2 billion in 2021.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments.

Net earnings in the second quarter of 2022 were $51.3 million and represented 24.8% of IGM's net earnings available to common shareholders. This was a decrease of 9.2% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Total assets under management were $184.7 billion, a decrease of 8.4% from $201.7 billion at June 30, 2021 and a decrease of 10.1% from $205.5 billion at March 31, 2022. Assets under management excluding sub-advisory to the Wealth Management segment were $111.9 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of 9.0% from June 30, 2021 and a decrease of 10.3% from March 31, 2022.

Investment fund net redemptions of $819 million were down from net sales of $1.7 billion1 in the second quarter of 2021.

Mutual fund gross sales of $1.7 billion were down from $2.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

Retail mutual fund gross sales were $1.5 billion, a decrease from $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

ETF business - ETF assets under management totalled $11.6 billion at June 30, 2022, up from $10.6 billion at June 30, 2021. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM mutual funds, ETF assets under management were $5.4 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $4.9 billion at June 30, 2021.

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AND OTHER

Represents the key strategic investments made by the Company, including China Asset Management Co., Ltd., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Northleaf Capital Group Ltd., Wealthsimple Financial Corporation, and Portage Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's second quarter earnings was $29.0 million, a decrease of 7.3% from $31.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) – The Company's proportionate share of ChinaAMC's second quarter earnings was $14.8 million, a decrease of 2.0% from $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Wealthsimple Financial Corp. (Wealthsimple) – The fair value of the Company's investment in Wealthsimple was $492 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $925 million at March 31, 2022. This change in fair value is consistent with the continued decline in stock markets and public market peer valuations, and Wealthsimple focusing on its core business lines and revising revenue expectations.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022.



1 During 2021, institutional clients, which include Mackenzie mutual funds within their investment offerings, made fund allocation changes which resulted in net redemptions of $361 million.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management and advisement at July 31, 2022. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.

Consolidated Statements of Earnings





























(unaudited)



Three months ended





Six months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars,



June 30





June 30 except per share amounts) 2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenues













Wealth management $ 611,066

$ 627,638

$ 1,252,271

$ 1,231,089 Asset management 241,585

248,312

497,415

481,302 Dealer compensation expense (77,421)

(82,701)

(163,612)

(163,410) Net asset management 164,164

165,611

333,803

317,892 Net investment income and other (540)

2,475

(2,558)

5,609 Proportionate share of associates' earnings 50,033

48,153

98,433

89,742

824,723

843,877

1,681,949

1,644,332















Expenses













Advisory and business development 303,828

291,124

612,936

575,150 Operations and support 206,426

196,685

421,854

403,224 Sub-advisory 18,311

20,472

38,949

40,201 Interest 28,386

28,496

56,519

56,616

556,951

536,777

1,130,258

1,075,191 Earnings before income taxes 267,772

307,100

551,691

569,141 Income taxes 59,441

69,354

123,195

129,025 Net earnings 208,331

237,746

428,496

440,116 Non-controlling interest (1,230)

(357)

(2,079)

(547) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 207,101

$ 237,389

$ 426,417

$ 439,569















Earnings per share (in dollars)













- Basic $ 0.87

$ 0.99

$ 1.78

$ 1.84 - Diluted $ 0.87

$ 0.99

$ 1.78

$ 1.84

Financial Highlights



































For the three months

ended June 30

As at and for the six months

ended June 30

(unaudited)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change



































Net earnings available to

























common shareholders ($ millions) $ 207.1

$ 237.4

(12.8) % $ 426.4

$ 439.6

(3.0) %

































Diluted earnings per share

0.87

0.99

(12.1)

1.78

1.84

(3.3)



































Return on equity













13.6 %

15.5 %







































Dividends per share

0.5625

0.5625

-

1.125

1.125

-







































































































Total assets under management and advisement (1) ($millions)





$ 242,083

$ 262,006

(7.6) % Total assets under management (1)









213,101

233,616

(8.8)



Wealth Management





























Assets under advisement(1)







134,159

143,345

(6.4)





IG Wealth Management



























Assets under management (2)







96,603

105,218











Other assets under advisement





8,871

6,967











Assets under advisement









105,474

112,185

(6.0)





Investment Planning Counsel



























Assets under management (2)







4,635

5,485











Other assets under advisement





24,057

25,686











Assets under advisement









28,692

31,171

(8.0)



Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments)























Mutual funds













53,576

58,765











ETFs (3)













5,368

4,889











Investment funds











58,944

63,654











Institutional SMA











6,344

8,167











Subadvisory to Canada Life









46,575

51,092











Total excluding subadvisory to Wealth Management





111,863

122,913











Sub-advisory to Wealth Management





72,855

78,788











Total assets under management





184,718

201,701

(8.4)



























.







































Net Flows

























($ millions)







Wealth Management

Asset

Management(4)























IG Wealth

Management

Investment Planning

Counsel

Mackenzie

Investments

Intersegment

Eliminations

Total (1)



For the three months ended June 30, 2022





















Mutual fund net sales (2)

$ (99)

$ (72)

$ (758)

$ - $ (929)





ETF net creations



-

-

(61)

-

(61)





Investment fund net sales

(99)

(72)

(819)

-

(990)





Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

(133)

-

(133)





Managed asset net sales

(99)

(72)

(952)

-

(1,123)





Other dealer net flows

488

83

-

25

596





Total net flows





389

11

(952)

25

(527)







































































For the six months ended June 30, 2022





















Mutual fund net sales (2)

$ 1,165

$ (134)

$ (176)

$ - $ 855





ETF net creations



-

-

657

-

657





Investment fund net sales

1,165

(134)

481

-

1,512





Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

(560)

-

(560)





Managed asset net sales

1,165

(134)

(79)

-

952





Other dealer net flows

690

305

-

(8)

987





Total net flows





1,855

171

(79)

(8)

1,939







































































(1) Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments. (2) Includes separately managed accounts. (3) Total ETFs in the Asset Management section including ETFs held within IGM investment funds were $11.6 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $10.6 billion at June 30, 2021. (4) Asset Management flows activity excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management.





