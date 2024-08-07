Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures at the end of this Release.

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2024.

IGM HIGHLIGHTS

Net earnings of $216.2 million compared to $138.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Earnings per share of $0.91 compared to $0.58 in the second quarter of 2023.

compared to in the second quarter of 2023. compared to in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net earnings 1 were $220.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $211.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.3%. Adjusted earnings per share 1 were $0.93 for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $0.89 in the second quarter of 2023.

for the second quarter of 2024 compared to in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.3%. for the second quarter of 2024 compared to in the second quarter of 2023. Assets under management and advisement of $252.4 billion , up 0.1% from the prior quarter and up 7.6% from the second quarter of 2023. 2

and up 7.6% from the second quarter of 2023. IGM's assets under management and advisement including strategic investments were $431.7 billion compared with $422.8 billion at March 31, 2024 and $376.1 billion at June 30, 2023 . 2

compared with at and at . Net outflows were $1.1 billion compared to net outflows of $767 million in 2023.2

"We're pleased that the growth in our assets under management and advisement has remained strong, increasing 7.6% year over year to $252.4 billion. This asset growth has been a key contributor to adjusted earnings per share in the quarter of 93 cents," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "The growth in AUA of our proportionate share of our strategic investments has also been significant, increasing by $37.8 billion or 26.7%."



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2024 2023 Change

2024 2023 Change IFRS Financial Measures













Net earnings (millions) $ 216.2 $ 138.2 56.4 %

$ 439.6 $ 519.5 (15.4) % Earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.58 56.9 %

$ 1.85 $ 2.18 (15.1) %















Non-IFRS Financial Measures













Adjusted net earnings(1) (millions) $ 220.4 $ 211.4 4.3 %

$ 444.9 $ 417.7 6.5 % Adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 0.93 $ 0.89 4.5 %

$ 1.87 $ 1.75 6.9 %















Assets under management and













advisement (AUM&A) (billions)













AUM&A $ 252.4 $ 234.7 7.6 %

$ 252.4 $ 234.7 7.6 % AUM&A including













strategic investments $ 431.7 $ 376.1 14.8 %

$ 431.7 $ 376.1 14.8 %

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of its core business and strategic investments that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management, the Company's investments in Rockefeller Capital Management (Rockefeller) and Wealthsimple Financial Corp. (Wealthsimple), and, until the fourth quarter of 2023, Investment Planning Counsel (IPC) which was classified as discontinued operations.

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders in the second quarter of 2024 were $108.7 million, a decrease of 4.8% compared to the second quarter of 2023, and represented 49.3% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders.

Assets under advisement including strategic investments at June 30, 2024 were $181.3 billion, an increase of 3.0% from $176.0 billion at March 31, 2024 and an increase of 17.8% from $153.8 billion at June 30, 2023.

IG Wealth Management

Assets under advisement at June 30, 2024 were $129.7 billion, an increase of 1.3% from $128.0 billion at March 31, 2024 and an increase of 11.0% from $116.8 billion at June 30, 2023.

Quarterly net client outflows were $173 million, compared to net client outflows of $424 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Quarterly gross client inflows were $3.6 billion, an increase of 27.5% from 2023.

Wealthsimple

The fair value of the Company's investment in Wealthsimple was $835 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $722 million at March 31, 2024, which is largely due to a fair value increase of 15% and an incremental investment in the quarter. Fair value reflects public market peer valuations as well as Wealthsimple's business performance and revenue expectations.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of its core business and strategic investments primarily focused on providing investment management services. This segment includes the operations of Mackenzie Investments and the Company's investments in China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) and Northleaf Capital Group Ltd. (Northleaf).

Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders in the second quarter of 2024 were $84.8 million, an increase of 10.0% compared to the second quarter of 2023, and represented 38.5% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders.

Assets under management including strategic investments at June 30, 2024 were $331.1 billion, an increase of 1.1% from $327.4 billion at March 31, 2024 and an increase of 10.9% from $298.6 billion at June 30, 2023.

Mackenzie Investments

Total assets under management were $202.1 billion, a decrease of 0.8% from $203.7 billion at March 31, 2024 and an increase of 4.5% from $193.3 billion at June 30, 2023. Third party assets under management were $122.7 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of 1.2% from March 31, 2024 and an increase of 5.2% from June 30, 2023.

Investment fund net redemptions were $745 million compared to net redemptions of $616 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Mutual fund gross sales were $2.1 billion, up 23.0% from the second quarter of 2023.

ETF business – ETF assets under management totalled $14.4 billion at June 30, 2024, up from $13.8 billion at March 31, 2024 and $12.9 billion at June 30, 2023. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM's managed products, ETF assets under management were $6.3 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.1 billion at March 31, 2024 and $5.2 billion at June 30, 2023.

ChinaAMC

The Company's proportionate share of ChinaAMC's second quarter earnings was $28.3 million compared to $27.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

CORPORATE AND OTHER

Represents the investments in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) and Portage Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

Lifeco – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's second quarter earnings was $23.6 million3 compared to $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's base earnings was $24.5 million compared to $20.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on October 31, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2024.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 1 A non-IFRS measure – see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures section of this press release. Adjusted net earnings exclude Other items.

In 2024, Other items consisted of:

• Lifeco other items of ($0.9) million recorded in the second quarter and ($2.0) million for the six months ended June 30 reflecting the Company's proportionate share of items Lifeco excludes from its base earnings (Lifeco other items). Base earnings is an alternate measure Lifeco uses to understand the underlying business performance compared to IFRS net earnings.

• The Company's proportionate share of Rockefeller's one-time debt refinancing costs of $3.3 million, recorded in the second quarter, related to the early repayment of one of Rockefeller's financing facilities.

In 2023, Other items consisted of:

• Restructuring and other charges of $76.2 million after-tax ($103.3 million pre-tax) recorded in the second quarter resulting from streamlining and simplifying the business to more effectively align with business priorities.

• A gain on the sale of a portion of the Company's investment in Lifeco of $168.6 million after-tax ($172.9 million pre-tax) consisting of $174.8 million recorded in the first quarter and a decrease of $6.2 million that was recorded on a prospective basis in the second quarter.

• Lifeco IFRS 17 adjustment of $15.1 million, recorded in the second quarter, representing a change of estimate which has been recorded on a prospective basis.

• Lifeco other items of ($5.9) million recorded in the second quarter and ($5.7) million for the six months ended June 30. 2 Assets under management and advisement and net flows exclude discontinued operations (IPC). Including discontinued operations:

• IGM assets under management and advisement were $261.1 billion at June 30, 2023.

• IGM assets under management and advisement including strategic investments were $402.5 billion at June 30, 2023.

• IGM net outflows including discontinued operations were $821 million in the second quarter of 2023. 3 In 2024, the Company has recorded its proportionate share of Lifeco earnings based on actual earnings.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement at July 31, 2024. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.













































Consolidated Statements of Earnings





























(unaudited) Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

2024

2023















Revenues













Wealth management $ 590,046

$ 552,482

$ 1,172,611

$ 1,086,593 Asset management 245,846

238,652

487,712

474,806 Dealer compensation expense (81,072)

(79,423)

(161,164)

(158,749) Net asset management 164,774

159,229

326,548

316,057 Net investment income and other 9,970

8,108

25,597

19,057 Gain on sale of Lifeco shares -

(6,141)

-

172,977 Proportionate share of associates' earnings 51,515

57,976

103,215

111,020

816,305

771,654

1,627,971

1,705,704















Expenses













Advisory and business development 278,527

254,064

544,154

499,705 Operations and support 205,963

298,671

409,791

500,446 Sub-advisory 19,069

16,322

36,904

32,168 Interest 32,228

30,120

64,478

58,175

535,787

599,177

1,055,327

1,090,494 Earnings before income taxes 280,518

172,477

572,644

615,210 Income taxes 63,269

35,438

130,587

98,799 Net earnings from continuing operations 217,249

137,039

442,057

516,411 Net earnings from discontinued operations -

1,789

-

4,918 Net earnings 217,249

138,828

442,057

521,329 Non-controlling interest (1,062)

(627)

(2,485)

(1,790) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 216,187

$ 138,201

$ 439,572

$ 519,539















Earnings per share (in dollars)













Net earnings available to common shareholders from continuing operations









- Basic $ 0.91

$ 0.57

$ 1.85

$ 2.16 - Diluted $ 0.91

$ 0.57

$ 1.85

$ 2.16 Net earnings available to common shareholders













- Basic $ 0.91

$ 0.58

$ 1.85

$ 2.18 - Diluted $ 0.91

$ 0.58

$ 1.85

$ 2.18

IGM FINANCIAL INC.























































































Financial Highlights

































For the three months ended June 30

As at and for the six months ended June 30 (unaudited)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change































Net earnings available to common shareholders ($ millions)























Net Earnings

$ 216.2

$ 138.2

56.4 % $ 439.6

$ 519.5

(15.4) % Adjusted Net Earnings(1)

220.4

211.4

4.3

444.9

417.7

6.5































Diluted earnings per share

























Net Earnings

0.91

0.58

56.9

1.85

2.18

(15.1)

Adjusted Net Earnings(1)

0.93

0.89

4.5

1.87

1.75

6.9































Return on equity

























Net Earnings













12.8 %

16.8 %





Adjusted Net Earnings(1)













12.9 %

13.5 %



































Dividends per share

0.5625

0.5625

-

1.125

1.125

-































































Consolidated assets under management and advisement (AUM&A)(2)(3) ($ millions)



$ 252,442

$ 234,665

7.6 % Consolidated assets under management(2)













237,381

222,612

6.6

Wealth Management (IG Wealth Management)

























Assets under management(4)













114,655

104,761









Other assets under advisement













15,061

12,053









Assets under advisement













129,716

116,814

11.0

Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments)





























Investment funds













64,755

61,539









Institutional SMA













8,011

7,203









Sub-advisory to Canada Life













49,960

47,871









Total excluding sub-advisory to Wealth Management









122,726

116,613









Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management









79,393

76,722









Total assets under management













202,119

193,335

4.5































Consolidated AUM&A including strategic investments









431,686

376,101

14.8



Consolidated AUM&A













252,442

234,665







Strategic investments(5)













179,244

141,436



































































Net Flows













Wealth

Asset



($ millions)













Management(4)

Management(6)

Total (3)

For the three months ended June 30, 2024



























Investment fund net sales













$ (612)

$ (745)

$ (1,357)



Institutional SMA net sales













-

(171)

(171)



IGM product net sales













(612)

(916)

(1,528)



Other dealer net flows













439

-

439



Total net flows(2)













(173)

(916)

(1,089)

































For the six months ended June 30, 2024



























Investment fund net sales













$ (927)

$ (939)

$ (1,866)



Institutional SMA net sales













-

(151)

(151)



IGM product net sales













(927)

(1,090)

(2,017)



Other dealer net flows













800

-

800



Total net flows(2)













(127)

(1,090)

(1,217)

(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures

2024 adjusted net earnings excluded:

• Lifeco other items of ($0.9) million in the second quarter and ($2.0) million in the six months ended June 30.

• The Company's proportionate share of Rockefeller's one-time debt refinancing costs of $3.3 million, recorded in the second quarter.

2023 adjusted net earnings excluded:

• Restructuring and other charges of $76.2 million after-tax ($103.3 million pre-tax) recorded in the second quarter resulting from streamlining and simplifying the business to more effectively align with business priorities.

• A gain on the sale of a portion of the Company's investment in Lifeco of $168.6 million after-tax ($172.9 million pre-tax) consisting of $174.8 million recorded in the first quarter and a decrease of $6.2 million that was recorded on a prospective basis in the second quarter.

• Lifeco IFRS 17 adjustment of $15.1 million, recorded in the second quarter, representing a change of estimate which has been recorded on a prospective basis.

• Lifeco other items of ($5.9) million in the second quarter and ($5.7) million in the six months ended June 30. (2) 2023 excludes discontinued operations of IPC: Wealth Management AUM of $4.9 billion and AUA of $31.0 billion; AUA elimination entries of ($4.6) billion; and IGM consolidated AUM&A of $26.4 billion. (3) Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments. (4) Includes separately managed accounts. (5) Proportionate share of strategic investments' AUM comprised of 27.8% (2023 - 27.8%) of ChinaAMC's AUM, 56% (2023 - 56%) of Northleaf's AUM, 20.5% (2023 - 20.5%) of Rockefeller's client assets, and 28.3% (2023 - 28.4%) of Wealthsimple's AUA. (6) Asset Management flows activity excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

