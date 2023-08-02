Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures at the end of this Release.

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2023.

IGM HIGHLIGHTS

Net earnings of $138.2 million or 58 cents per share compared to $207.1 million or 87 cents per share in 2022. Adjusted net earnings, excluding other items, 1 were $205.5 million or 86 cents per share for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $207.1 million or 87 cents per share in 2022.

or per share compared to or per share in 2022. for the second quarter of 2023 compared to or per share in 2022. Assets under management and advisement of $261.1 billion , up slightly from the prior quarter and up 7.9% from the second quarter of 2022.

and up 7.9% from the second quarter of 2022. IGM Financial's assets under management and advisement including Strategic Investments were $402.8 billion as at June 30, 2023 , compared with $376.5 billion at March 31, 2023 and $305.0 billion at June 30, 2022 . This is a new measure and reflects the importance of these high growth investments and their contribution to IGM's value.

were as at , compared with at and at . This is a new measure and reflects the importance of these high growth investments and their contribution to IGM's value. Net outflows were $821 million compared to net outflows of $527 million in 2022.

"We are pleased with the strong earnings contributions from IG Wealth and Mackenzie this quarter. We implemented actions in the quarter enabling us to invest in our businesses while sustainably reducing expenses resulting in an after-tax restructuring charge of $76.2 million," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "With the closing of the Rockefeller Capital Management and China Asset Management Co., Ltd. transactions, we are introducing a new measure of our assets under management and advisement that includes our proportionate share of our investments in China Asset Management Co., Ltd., Rockefeller Capital Management, Northleaf Capital Group Ltd., and Wealthsimple Financial Corp. Assets under management and advisement including Strategic Investments were $402.8 billion at June 30, 2023."

IGM Financial is also announcing it is holding an Investor Day on December 5, 2023 in Toronto. Further details will be announced in the fall.

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 were $138.2 million or 58 cents per share compared to $207.1 million or 87 cents per share in 2022. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders, excluding other items,1 for the second quarter of 2023 were $205.5 million or 86 cents per share compared to $207.1 million or 87 cents per share in 2022.

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $519.5 million or $2.18 per share compared to $426.4 million or $1.78 per share in 2022. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders, excluding other items,1 for the six month period of 2023 were $412.0 million or $1.73 per share compared to $426.4 million or $1.78 per share in 2022.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, and includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel (IPC), which has been reclassified as discontinued operations.

Net earnings in the second quarter of 2023 were $116.8 million and represented 56.8% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders. This was an increase of 7.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Assets under advisement at June 30, 2023 were $147.8 billion, an increase of 0.7% from $146.8 billion at March 31, 2023 and an increase of 10.2% from $134.2 billion at June 30, 2022.

IG Wealth Management

Assets under advisement at June 30, 2023 were $116.8 billion, an increase of 0.8% from $115.9 billion at March 31, 2023 and an increase of 10.8% from $105.5 billion at June 30, 2022.

Quarterly net client outflows were $424 million, compared to net client inflows of $389 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Quarterly gross client inflows were $2.8 billion, down 8.9% from gross client inflows of $3.1 billion in 2022.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments.

Net earnings in the second quarter of 2023 were $50.1 million and represented 24.4% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders. This was a decrease of 2.3% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Total assets under management were $193.3 billion, a decrease of 0.2% from $193.8 billion at March 31, 2023 and an increase of 4.7% from $184.7 billion at June 30, 2022. Third party assets under management were $116.6 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of 0.3% from March 31, 2023 and an increase of 4.2% from June 30, 2022.

Investment fund net redemptions were $616 million compared to net redemptions of $819 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Mutual fund gross sales of $1.7 billion were comparable to the second quarter of 2022.

ETF business - ETF assets under management totalled $12.9 billion at June 30, 2023, up slightly from March 31, 2023 and up from $11.6 billion at June 30, 2022. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM's managed products, ETF assets under management were $5.2 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $5.1 billion at March 31, 2023 and $5.4 billion at June 30, 2022.

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AND OTHER

Represents the key strategic investments made by the Company, including China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC), Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco), Rockefeller Capital Management (Rockefeller), Northleaf Capital Group Ltd. (Northleaf), Wealthsimple Financial Corp. (Wealthsimple), and Portage Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

On January 12, 2023, the Company closed the previously announced transaction to acquire Power Corporation of Canada's 13.9% interest in ChinaAMC, increasing the Company's overall investment in ChinaAMC to 27.8%, and to sell a portion of the Company's investment in Lifeco, reducing it from 4.0% to 2.4%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's second quarter estimated earnings was $14.5 million2 compared to $29.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. This included a reduction of $5.7 million to adjust first quarter earnings to the actual earnings disclosed by Lifeco.

China Asset Management Co., Ltd. – The Company's proportionate share of ChinaAMC's second quarter earnings was $27.7 million compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2023.

_________________________________________ 1 Other items in 2023 consisted of:

Restructuring and other charges of $76.2 million after-tax ($103.3 million pre-tax) recorded in the second quarter resulting from streamlining and simplifying the business to more effectively align with business priorities. The charge includes the Company's changes to the organizational structure to advance the growing needs of the business, digital transformation by retiring duplicate systems and modernizing information technology and an effort to consolidate its real estate footprint to better reflect client and advisor needs.

A gain on the sale of a portion of the Company's investment in Lifeco of $168.6 million after-tax ($172.9 million pre-tax) consisting of $174.8 million recorded in the first quarter and a decrease of $6.2 million that was recorded on a prospective basis in the second quarter.

Lifeco IFRS 17 adjustment of $15.1 million, recorded in the second quarter, representing a change of estimate which has been recorded on a prospective basis.



2 The Company recorded its proportionate share of second quarter Lifeco earnings using consensus analysts' earnings estimates as Lifeco is now reporting quarterly earnings after the Company.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. These measures and ratios are used to provide management, investors and investment analysts with additional measures to assess earnings performance.

Non-IFRS financial measures include, but are not limited to, "Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted earnings before income taxes", "adjusted earnings before interest and taxes" (Adjusted EBIT), "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before sales commissions" (EBITDA before sales commissions), and "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after sales commissions" (EBITDA after sales commissions). These measures exclude other items which are items of a non-recurring nature, or that could make the period-over-period comparison of results from operations less meaningful. EBITDA before sales commissions excludes all sales commissions. EBITDA after sales commissions includes all sales commissions and highlights aggregate cash flows.

Non-IFRS ratios include the following:

Ratio Numerator Denominator Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders Average number of outstanding common shares on a diluted basis Return (Adjusted return) on equity (ROE, Adjusted ROE) Net earnings (Adjusted net earnings) available to common shareholders Average shareholders' equity excluding non-controlling interest ROE (Adjusted ROE) excluding the impact of fair value through other comprehensive income investments Net earnings (Adjusted net earnings) available to common shareholders Average shareholders' equity excluding non-controlling interest and the impact of fair value through other comprehensive income investments net of tax



Refer to the appropriate reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures, including as components of non-IFRS ratios, to reported results in accordance with IFRS included in IGM Financial Inc.'s most recent Management, Discussion and Analysis.

This report also contains other financial measures which include:

Assets under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's operating companies. IPC's AUM, AUA, sales, redemptions and net flows have been disclosed as Discontinued operations under AUM&A.

Assets under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment operating companies.

Assets under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services, and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities. IPC's AUM, sales and redemptions have been disclosed as Discontinued operations under AUM.

Assets under Management and Advisement including Strategic Investments (AUM&A including SI) represents AUM&A including the Company's proportionate share of the AUM&A of Strategic Investments based on the Company's direct and indirect ownership of the Strategic Investments. The Strategic Investments included are those whose activities are primarily in asset and wealth management, and include a 27.8% interest in ChinaAMC, 56% interest in Northleaf, 20.5% interest in Rockefeller and a 24.3% interest in Wealthsimple. Rockefeller client assets include assets under management and advisement as well as assets held for investment purposes and only receiving administrative services.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $261 billion in total assets under management and advisement at June 30, 2023. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.













































Consolidated Statements of Earnings





























(unaudited) Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

2023

2022















Revenues













Wealth management $ 552,482

$ 535,295

$ 1,086,593

$ 1,096,506 Asset management 238,652

241,883

474,806

498,018 Dealer compensation expense (79,423)

(82,088)

(158,749)

(173,204) Net asset management 159,229

159,795

316,057

324,814 Net investment income and other 8,108

(447)

19,057

(2,942) Gain on sale of Lifeco shares (6,141)

-

172,977

- Proportionate share of associates' earnings 57,976

50,033

111,020

98,433

771,654

744,676

1,705,704

1,516,811















Expenses













Advisory and business development 254,064

243,602

499,705

488,570 Operations and support 298,671

193,530

500,446

396,617 Sub-advisory 16,322

15,420

32,168

32,827 Interest 30,120

28,236

58,175

56,215

599,177

480,788

1,090,494

974,229 Earnings before income taxes 172,477

263,888

615,210

542,582 Income taxes 35,438

58,498

98,799

120,789 Net earnings from continuing operations 137,039

205,390

516,411

421,793 Net earnings from discontinued operations 1,789

2,941

4,918

6,703 Net earnings 138,828

208,331

521,329

428,496 Non-controlling interest (627)

(1,230)

(1,790)

(2,079) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 138,201

$ 207,101

$ 519,539

$ 426,417















Earnings per share (in dollars)













Net earnings available to common shareholders from continuing operations









- Basic $ 0.57

$ 0.85

$ 2.16

$ 1.75 - Diluted $ 0.57

$ 0.85

$ 2.16

$ 1.75 Net earnings available to common shareholders













- Basic $ 0.58

$ 0.87

$ 2.18

$ 1.78 - Diluted $ 0.58

$ 0.87

$ 2.18

$ 1.78

IGM FINANCIAL INC.



































































































Financial Highlights



































For the three months ended June 30

As at and for the six months ended June 30

(unaudited)

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change



































Net earnings available to

























common shareholders ($ millions)



























Net Earnings

$ 138.2

$ 207.1

(33.3) % $ 519.5

$ 426.4

21.8 %

Adjusted Net Earnings(1)

205.5

207.1

(0.8)

412.0

426.4

(3.4)



































Diluted earnings per share



























Net Earnings

0.58

0.87

(33.3)

2.18

1.78

22.5



Adjusted Net Earnings(1)

0.86

0.87

(1.1)

1.73

1.78

(2.8)



































Return on equity



























Net Earnings













16.8 %

13.9 %







Adjusted Net Earnings(1)













13.3 %

13.9 %







































Dividends per share

0.5625

0.5625

-

1.125

1.125

-







































































































Consolidated assets under management and advisement (AUM&A)(2) ($ millions)





$ 261,106

$ 242,083

7.9 % Consolidated assets under management(2)













221,374

208,466

6.2



Wealth Management(2)































Assets under advisement













147,802

134,159

10.2





IG Wealth Management































Assets under management(3)













104,761

96,603











Other assets under advisement













12,053

8,871











Assets under advisement













116,814

105,474

10.8





Discontinued operations













30,995

28,692

8.0



Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments)































Investment funds













61,539

58,944











Institutional SMA













7,203

6,344











Sub-advisory to Canada Life













47,871

46,575











Total excluding sub-advisory to Wealth Management









116,613

111,863











Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management









76,722

72,855











Total assets under management













193,335

184,718

4.7



































Consolidated AUM&A including strategic investments









402,750

304,982

32.1





Consolidated AUM&A













261,106

242,083









Strategic investments(4)













141,644

62,899







































Consolidated AUM&A including strategic investments and excluding discontinued operations

371,755

276,290

34.6



































Net Flows













Asset Management(5)

Intersegment Eliminations





($ millions)











Wealth

Management(3)





Total(2)



For the three months ended June 30, 2023





























Investment fund net sales









$ (509)

$ (616)

$ -

$ (1,125)





Institutional SMA net sales









-

273

-

273





IGM product net sales









(509)

(343)

-

(852)





Other dealer net flows









85

-

-

85





Discontinued operations net flows









(88)

-

34

(54)





Total net flows(2)









(511)

(343)

33

(821)







































































For the six months ended June 30, 2023





























Investment fund net sales









$ (782)

$ (544)

$ -

$ (1,326)





Institutional SMA net sales









-

371

-

371





IGM product net sales









(782)

(173)

-

(955)





Other dealer net flows









862

-

-

862





Discontinued operations net flows









225

-

37

262





Total net flows(2)









307

(173)

35

169



(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures - 2023 adjusted net earnings excluded:



• Restructuring and other charges of $76.2 million after-tax ($103.3 million pre-tax) recorded in the second quarter resulting from streamlining and simplifying the business to more effectively align with business priorities. The charge includes the Company's changes to the organizational structure to advance the growing needs of the business, digital transformation by retiring duplicate systems and modernizing information technology and an effort to consolidate its real estate footprint to better reflect client and advisor needs.



• A gain on the sale of a portion of the Company's investment in Lifeco of $168.6 million after-tax ($172.9 million pre-tax) consisting of $174.8 million recorded in the first quarter and a decrease of $6.2 million that was recorded on a prospective basis in the second quarter.



• Lifeco IFRS 17 adjustment of $15.1 million, recorded in the second quarter, representing a change of estimate which has been recorded on a prospective basis.

(2) Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments. (3) Includes separately managed accounts. (4) Proportionate share of Strategic Investment AUM comprised of 27.8% (2022 - 13.9%) of ChinaAMC AUM, 56% (2022 - 56%) of Northleaf's AUM, 20.5% (2022 - nil) of Rockefeller's client assets, and 24.3% (2022 - 24.3%) of Wealthsimple's AUA. (5) Asset Management flows activity excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

