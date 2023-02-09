Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements,

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022.

IGM HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter net earnings of $224.7 million or 94 cents per share compared to $268.5 million or $1.11 per share in 2021.

compared to or per share in 2021. Adjusted Earnings per share of 94 cents was the second highest fourth quarter result in the Company's history.

Annual net earnings of $867.2 million or $3.63 per share compared to 2021 net earnings of $978.9 million or $4.08 per share. Earnings per share in 2022 was the second highest annual result in the Company's history.

compared to 2021 net earnings of or per share. in the Company's history. Assets under management and advisement of $249.4 billion , up 4.7% from the prior quarter and down 10.0% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

down 10.0% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net outflows were $440 million compared to net inflows of $1.2 billion in 2021. Annual net inflows of $1.2 billion remained strong.

"Earnings remained strong in the quarter, and reflect our continued focus on expense management in the quarter and throughout the year," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "We were pleased to announce the closing of our acquisition of an additional 13.9% interest in China Asset Management Co., Ltd., and also a strategic agreement with nesto that will provide our clients with a best-in-breed mortgage experience and enhance our efforts to support growth in our mortgage business."

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $224.7 million or 94 cents per share compared to $268.5 million or $1.11 per share in 2021. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders, excluding other items,1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $260.8 million or $1.08 per share.

Annual net earnings available to common shareholders for 2022 were $867.2 million or $3.63 per share compared to $978.9 million or $4.08 per share in 2021. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders, excluding other items,1 for 2021 were $971.2 million or $4.05 per share.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, and includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $107.9 million and represented 48.0% of IGM's net earnings available to common shareholders. This was a decrease of 26.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Assets under advisement at December 31, 2022 were $140.4 billion, an increase of 5.3% from $133.3 billion at September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 8.0% from $152.6 billion at December 31, 2021.

IG Wealth Management

Assets under advisement at December 31, 2022 were $110.8 billion, an increase of 5.5% from $105.0 billion at September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 7.3% from $119.6 billion at December 31, 2021.

Quarterly net client inflows were $429 million, compared to net client inflows of $985 million in 2021. Annual net client inflows were $2.7 billion, a decrease of $994 million from net client inflows of $3.7 billion in 2021. Annual net client inflows were the 2nd highest result in over 20 years.

Quarterly gross client inflows were $3.0 billion, down 11.8% from gross client inflows of $3.4 billion in 2021. Annual gross client inflows in 2022 were $12.9 billion, down 4.2% from gross client inflows of $13.4 billion in 2021. Both quarter and annual gross client inflows were the 2nd highest fourth quarter results.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments.

Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $51.3 million and represented 22.8% of IGM's net earnings available to common shareholders. This was a decrease of 21.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total assets under management were $186.6 billion, an increase of 3.4% from $180.5 billion at September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 11.3% from $210.3 billion at December 31, 2021. Assets under management excluding sub-advisory to the Wealth Management segment were $113.1 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of 4.1% from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of 12.4% from December 31, 2021.

Investment fund net redemptions of $832 million were down from net sales of $757 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mutual fund gross sales of $1.6 billion were down from $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

ETF business - ETF assets under management totalled $12.4 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase from $11.5 billion at September 30, 2022 and down from $12.7 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM's managed products, ETF assets under management were $5.2 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $5.0 billion at September 30, 2022 and $5.4 billion at December 31, 2021.

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AND OTHER

Represents the key strategic investments made by the Company, including China Asset Management Co., Ltd., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Northleaf Capital Group Ltd., Wealthsimple Financial Corporation, and Portage Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's fourth quarter earnings was $40.9 million, an increase of 34.5% from $30.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) – The Company's proportionate share of ChinaAMC's fourth quarter earnings was $14.2 million, a decrease of 16.5% from $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

1 Other items in 2021 consisted of additional consideration receivable of $10.6 million ($7.7 million after-tax) related to the sale of the Company's equity interest in Personal Capital Corporation in 2020.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $259 billion in total assets under management and advisement at January 31, 2023. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.











































Consolidated Statements of Earnings















(unaudited)



Three months ended





Twelve months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, December 31





December 31 except per share amounts) 2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenues













Wealth management $ 606,219

$ 667,459

$ 2,465,306

$ 2,553,600 Asset management 233,194

266,718

965,984

1,011,456 Dealer compensation expense (72,343)

(86,647)

(308,871)

(335,970) Net asset management 160,851

180,071

657,113

675,486 Net investment income and other 15,500

14,433

24,068

22,542 Proportionate share of associates' earnings 65,430

50,722

210,762

196,367

848,000

912,685

3,357,249

3,447,995















Expenses













Advisory and business development 298,198

308,878

1,205,472

1,178,009 Operations and support 212,522

205,515

839,941

806,380 Sub-advisory 18,286

21,062

75,125

82,020 Interest 28,658

28,684

113,768

113,936

557,664

564,139

2,234,306

2,180,345 Earnings before income taxes 290,336

348,546

1,122,943

1,267,650 Income taxes 63,291

79,356

250,365

286,763 Net earnings 227,045

269,190

872,578

980,887 Non-controlling interest (2,340)

(658)

(5,334)

(1,938) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 224,705

$ 268,532

$ 867,244

$ 978,949















Earnings per share (in dollars)







- Basic $ 0.95

$ 1.12

$ 3.64

$ 4.10 - Diluted $ 0.94

$ 1.11

$ 3.63

$ 4.08

IGM FINANCIAL INC.



































































































Financial Highlights For the three months

ended December 31

As at and for the twelve months

ended December 31

(unaudited)

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change



































Net earnings available to

















common shareholders ($ millions)









Net Earnings



$ 224.7

$ 268.5

(16.3) % $ 867.2

$ 978.9

(11.4) % AdjustedNetEarnings (1) 224.7

260.8

(13.8)

867.2

971.2

(10.7)



































Diluted earnings per share













Net Earnings



0.94

1.11

(15.3)

3.63

4.08

(11.0)

Adjusted Net Earnings (1) 0.94

1.08

(13.0)

3.63

4.05

(10.4)



































Return on equity





















Net Earnings















14.0 %

16.5 %





Adjusted Net Earnings (1)





14.0 %

16.4 %







































Dividends per share 0.5625

0.5625

-

2.25

2.25

-







































































































Total assets under management and advisement (2) ($ millions) $ 249,409

$ 277,141

(10.0) % Total assets under management (2) 216,995

245,285

(11.5)

Wealth Management



















Assets under advisement (2)

140,356

152,623

(8.0)

IG Wealth Management



















Assets under management (3)





99,275

110,541





Other assets under advisement

11,541

9,016





Assets under advisement





110,816

119,557

(7.3)

Investment Planning Counsel











Assets under management (3)





4,622

5,629





Other assets under advisement

24,925

27,448





Assets under advisement







29,547

33,077

(10.7)

Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments)

Mutual funds















54,434

62,969





ETFs (4)



















5,219

5,393





Investment funds















59,653

68,362





Institutional SMA















6,422

7,948





Sub-advisory to Canada Life





47,023

52,805





Total excluding sub-advisory to Wealth Management 113,098

129,115





Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 73,514

81,228





Total assets under management 186,612

210,343

(11.3)





































































Net Flows













Asset









($ millions)









Wealth Management

Management(5)























IG Wealth

Management

Investment

Planning Counsel

Mackenzie

Investments

Intersegment

Eliminations

Total (2)

For the three months ended December 31, 2022

Mutual fund net sales (3)



$ (718)

$ (148)

$ (966)

$ -

$ (1,832)

ETF net creations





-

-

134

-

134

Investment fund net sales



(718)

(148)

(832)

-

(1,698)

Institutional SMA net sales



-

-

(135)

-

(135)

Mackenzie net sales through Wealth Management (18)

(33)

-

51

-

IGM product net sales



(736)

(181)

(967)

51

(1,833)

Other dealer net flows



1,165

226

-

2

1,393

Total net flows





429

45

(967)

53

(440)





































































For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022

Mutual fund net sales (3)



$ 43

$ (322)

$ (1,736)

$ -

$ (2,015)

ETF net creations





-

-

705

-

705

Investment fund net sales



43

(322)

(1,031)

-

(1,310)

Institutional SMA net sales



-

-

(834)

-

(834)

Mackenzie net sales through Wealth Management (32)

(39)

-

71

-

IGM product net sales



11

(361)

(1,865)

71

(2,144)

Other dealer net flows



2,679

616

-

6

3,301

Total net flows





2,690

255

(1,865)

77

1,157





































(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures:

2021 adjusted net earnings excluded:

• Additional consideration receivable related to the sale of the Company's equity in Personal Capital Corporation of $10.6 million ($7.7 million after-tax). (2) Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments. (3) Includes separately managed accounts. (4) Total ETFs in the Asset Management section including ETFs held within IGM investment funds were $12.4 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $12.7 billion at December 31, 2021. (5) Asset Management flows activity excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

