WINNIPEG, MB, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2023.

IGM Highlights

Net earnings of $381.3 million or $1.60 per share compared to $219.3 million or $0.91 per share in 2022. Adjusted net earnings, excluding other items, 1 were $206.5 million or $0.87 per share for the first quarter of 2023.

or per share compared to or per share in 2022. for the first quarter of 2023. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2023 included a gain on the sale of Great-West Lifeco Inc. shares of $174.8 million , net of tax.

, net of tax. Assets under management and advisement of $260.4 billion , up 4.4% from the prior quarter and down 2.9% from the first quarter of 2022.

and down 2.9% from the first quarter of 2022. Net inflows were $990 million compared to net inflows of $2.5 billion in 2022.

"Positive investment returns for our clients and a continued focus on expense management resulted in solid earnings for the quarter," said James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "We were pleased to announce the acquisition of a 20.5% interest in Rockefeller Capital Management and our entry into the U.S. wealth management market."

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 were $381.3 million or $1.60 per share compared to $219.3 million or $0.91 per share in 2022. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders, excluding other items,1 for the first quarter of 2023 were $206.5 million or $0.87 per share compared to $219.3 million or $0.91 per share in 2022.

Wealth Management

Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, and includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel, which has been reclassified as discontinued operations.

Net earnings in the first quarter of 2023 were $107.4 million and represented 52.0% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders. This was a decrease of 11.5% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Assets under advisement at March 31, 2023 were $146.8 billion, an increase of 4.6% from $140.4 billion at December 31, 2022 and a decrease of 0.8% from $148.0 billion at March 31, 2022.

IG Wealth Management

Assets under advisement at March 31, 2023 were $115.9 billion, an increase of 4.6% from $110.8 billion at December 31, 2022 and a decrease of 0.4% from $116.3 billion at March 31, 2022.

Quarterly net client inflows were $504 million, compared to net client inflows of $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Quarterly gross client inflows were $3.7 billion, down 8.4% from gross client inflows of $4.0 billion in 2022 and represented the second highest quarterly gross client inflows in the history of the Company.

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments.

Net earnings in the first quarter of 2023 were $48.4 million and represented 23.4% of IGM's adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders. This was a decrease of 7.1% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Total assets under management were $193.8 billion, an increase of 3.8% from $186.6 billion at December 31, 2022 and a decrease of 5.7% from $205.5 billion at March 31, 2022. Third party assets under management were $117.0 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of 3.4% from December 31, 2022 and a decrease of 6.2% from March 31, 2022.

Investment fund net sales of $72 million were down from net sales of $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Mutual fund gross sales of $2.3 billion were down from $2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

ETF business - ETF assets under management totalled $12.8 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase from $12.4 billion at December 31, 2022 and down slightly from March 31, 2022. Excluding investment in ETFs by IGM's managed products, ETF assets under management were $5.1 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2022 and $5.8 billion at March 31, 2022.

STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS AND OTHER

Represents the key strategic investments made by the Company, including China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC), Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco), Northleaf Capital Group Ltd., Wealthsimple Financial Corporation, and Portage Ventures LPs, as well as unallocated capital.

On January 12, 2023, the Company closed the previously announced transaction to acquire Power Corporation of Canada's 13.9% interest in ChinaAMC, increasing the Company's overall investment in ChinaAMC to 27.8%, and to sell a portion of the Company's investment in Lifeco, reducing it from 4.0% to 2.4%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. – The Company's proportionate share of Lifeco's first quarter earnings was $20.6 million compared to $30.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

China Asset Management Co., Ltd. – The Company's proportionate share of ChinaAMC's first quarter earnings was $28.1 million compared to $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023.



1 Other items in 2023 consisted of a gain on the sale of a portion of the Company's investment in Lifeco of $174.8 million after-tax ($179.1 million pre-tax).



ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $263 billion in total assets under management and advisement at April 30, 2023. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

IGM FINANCIAL INC.





















Consolidated Statements of Earnings













(unaudited) Three months ended March 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2023

2022







Revenues





Wealth management $ 534,111

$ 561,211 Asset management 236,154

256,135 Dealer compensation expense (79,326)

(91,116) Net asset management 156,828

165,019 Net investment income and other 10,949

(2,495) Gain on sale of Lifeco shares 179,118

- Proportionate share of associates' earnings 53,044

48,400

934,050

772,135







Expenses





Advisory and business development 245,641

244,968 Operations and support 201,775

203,087 Sub-advisory 15,846

17,407 Interest 28,055

27,979

491,317

493,441 Earnings before income taxes 442,733

278,694 Income taxes 63,361

62,291 Net earnings from continuing operations 379,372

216,403 Net earnings from discontinued operations 3,129

3,762 Net earnings 382,501

220,165 Non-controlling interest (1,163)

(849) Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 381,338

$ 219,316







Earnings per share (in dollars)





Net earnings available to common shareholders from continuing operations





- Basic $ 1.59

$ 0.90 - Diluted $ 1.59

$ 0.89 Net earnings available to common shareholders





- Basic $ 1.60

$ 0.91 - Diluted $ 1.60

$ 0.91

IGM FINANCIAL INC.























































Financial Highlights

























As at and for the three months ended March 31

























(unaudited)













2023

2022

Change



































Net earnings available to common shareholders ($ millions)



















Net Earnings













$ 381.3

$ 219.3

73.9 %

Adjusted Net Earnings (1)













206.5

219.3

(5.8)



































Diluted earnings per share



























Net Earnings













1.60

0.91

75.8



Adjusted Net Earnings (1)













0.87

0.91

(4.4)



































Return on equity



























Net Earnings













24.6 %

14.0 %







Adjusted Net Earnings (1)













13.3 %

14.0 %







































Dividends per share













0.5625

0.5625

-





































































Total assets under management and advisement (2) ($ millions)





$ 260,448

$ 268,328

(2.9) % Total assets under management (2)













225,887

237,119

(4.7)



Wealth Management































Assets under advisement (2)













146,792

148,005

(0.8)





IG Wealth Management































Assets under management (3)













104,069

107,187











Other assets under advisement













11,804

9,094











Assets under advisement













115,873

116,281

(0.4)





Investment Planning Counsel































Assets under management (3)













4,834

5,201











Other assets under advisement













26,092

26,533











Assets under advisement













30,926

31,734

(2.5)



Asset Management (Mackenzie Investments)



























Mutual funds













56,490

60,291











ETFs (4)













5,086

5,848











Investment funds













61,576

66,139











Institutional SMA













6,826

7,090











Sub-advisory to Canada Life













48,582

51,502











Third party AUM













116,984

124,731











Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management







76,785

80,814











Total assets under management













193,769

205,545

(5.7)





































































Net Flows













Asset









($ millions)











Wealth Management

Management (5)























IG Wealth

Management Investment Planning

Counsel

Mackenzie

Investments

Intersegment

Eliminations

Total (2)



For the three months ended March 31, 2023





























Mutual fund net sales (3)





$ (273)

$ 54

$ 86

$ -

$ (133)





ETF net creations





-

-

(14)

-

(14)





Investment fund net sales





(273)

54

72

-

(147)





Institutional SMA net sales





-

-

98

-

98





IGM product net sales





(273)

54

170

-

(49)





Other dealer net flows





777

259

-

3

1,039





Total net flows





504

313

170

3

990





































(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures:



2023 adjusted net earnings excluded a gain on the sale of a portion of the Company's investment in Lifeco of $174.8 million after-tax ($179.1 million pre-tax).

(2) Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected within multiple segments. (3) Includes separately managed accounts. (4) Total ETFs in the Asset Management section including ETFs held within IGM investment funds were $12.8 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $12.9 billion at March 31, 2022. (5) Asset Management flows activity excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

