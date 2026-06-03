WINNIPEG, MB, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported record high total assets under management and advisement of $337.9 billion at May 31, 2026, up 21.2% from $278.8 billion at May 31, 2025. Total consolidated net inflows were $857 million(3) during May 2026.

MAY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $337.9 billion up from $325.8 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $857 million(3) up from net inflows of $190 million in May 2025. Investment fund net sales were $156 million compared to net sales of $356 million in May 2025.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement of $173.7 billion up from $167.9 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $226 million up from net inflows of $65 million in May 2025. Investment fund net sales were $216 million compared to net sales of $250 million in May 2025. Gross inflows totaled $1.5 billion, while gross sales were $1.6 billion for the month.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management of $265.0 billion up from $255.6 billion in the prior month. Total net sales were $631 million(3) up from net sales of $125 million in May 2025. Investment fund net redemptions were $60 million compared to net sales of $106 million in May 2025.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie

Investments IGM Financial For the month ended May 31, 2026







Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 215.9

(196.1) 19.8

ETF net creations



136.6 136.6

Investment fund net sales 215.9

(59.5) 156.4

Institutional SMA net sales



690.6(1)(3) 690.6

Managed asset net sales 215.9

631.1 847.0

Other net flows 10.2



10.2 Net flows 226.1

631.1 857.2(3)











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 1,587.3

1,032.7 2,620.0

Dealer gross inflows 1,470.8



1,470.8

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) May 2026 April 2026 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 150,443 145,228 3.6 % Other assets under advisement 23,224 22,658 2.5 % Assets under advisement 173,667 167,886 3.4 % Non-fee-bearing assets (2,596) (2,601) 0.2 % Assets under advisement excl. non-fee-bearing assets(2) 171,071 165,285 3.5 %







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 69,206 67,186 3.0 % ETFs 14,920 14,071 6.0 % Investment funds 84,126 81,257 3.5 %







Institutional SMA 19,274 17,353 11.1 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 60,836 59,337 2.5 % Total Institutional SMA 80,110 76,690 4.5 %







Total third party assets under management 164,236 157,947 4.0 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 100,746 97,623 3.2 % Total 264,982 255,570 3.7 %







ETFs distributed to third parties 14,920 14,071 6.0 % ETFs held within IGM managed products 14,131 13,713 3.0 % Total ETFs 29,051 27,784 4.6 %







Total





Assets under management 314,679 303,175 3.8 % Other assets under advisement 23,224 22,658 2.5 % Assets under management and advisement 337,903 325,833 3.7 % Non-fee-bearing assets (2,596) (2,601) 0.2 % Assets under advisement excl. non-fee-bearing assets 335,307 323,232 3.7 %

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2026 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 146,049 Other assets under advisement 22,641 Assets under advisement 168,690 Non-fee-bearing assets (2,504) Assets under advisement excl. non-fee-bearing assets(2) 166,186



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 67,428 ETFs 14,318 Investment funds 81,746 Institutional SMA 17,361 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 59,295 Total Institutional SMA 76,656



Total third party assets under management 158,402 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 97,715 Total 256,117



ETFs distributed to third parties 14,318 ETFs held within IGM managed products 13,613 Total ETFs 27,931



Total

Assets under management 304,451 Other assets under advisement 22,641 Assets under management and advisement 327,092 Non-fee-bearing assets (2,504) Assets under management and advisement excl. non-fee-bearing 324,588

1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 2 The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple quarterly average excluding non-fee-bearing assets based on month end values is $165,422 million. 3 During May 2026: Mackenzie onboarded a mandate of $1.4 billion from an institutional client.

Institutional clients re-assigned sub-advisory responsibilities totaling $0.7 billion on mandates advised upon by Mackenzie as part of an overall asset allocation decision.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Non-fee-bearing assets are institutional client assets held by IG Wealth Management for which the company does not earn ongoing advisory fees under the current service arrangement. These assets are included for reporting completeness but do not contribute to recurring fee revenue.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETFs represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $338 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2026. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complemented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]