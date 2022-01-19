IGM Financial identified as one of the world's most sustainable organizations for third consecutive year

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced that it has been identified as one of the world's most sustainable organizations in Corporate Knights' 2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations ranking. IGM earned this honour for the third consecutive year, placed 41st overall, and was the top-rated capital markets and asset management company globally.

Corporate Knights' global study is conducted on an annual basis and evaluates the sustainability performance of more than 6,900 publicly traded companies worldwide. It is based primarily on publicly disclosed data and incorporates 23 key performance indicators. All companies are scored on applicable metrics relative to their peers, with 50% of the weight assigned to Clean Revenue and Clean Investment.

"We are incredibly honoured and proud to be identified once again as one of the word's most sustainable organizations by Corporate Knights," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial Inc. "Being ranked as the world's most sustainable company in the capital markets and asset management peer groups is a strong validation of our commitment to sustainability and how we're integrating it into our overall business strategy. We take our role very seriously in being a positive force for the success of our people, clients, communities and shareholders."

According to Corporate Knights, IGM's strong showing was based on top quartile performances for clean revenue, clean investment, paid sick leave, performance for female representation at the executive and board level and sustainability pay links for senior executives.

Mr. O'Sullivan noted some of the recent sustainability-oriented initiatives the IGM family of companies has rolled-out. This includes officially releasing its climate commitments in support of the global momentum achieved at COP26, achieving a number of sustainable investing and climate-related milestones, as well as building out a team and enhanced strategy to further advance diversity, equity and inclusion.

"We have the commitment and building blocks in place for 2022 to be another exciting year to make advancements in sustainability across IGM," concluded Mr. O'Sullivan.

For more information on Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations please visit: corporateknights.com/global100

For more information on IGM and corporate sustainability, please visit:

https://www.igmfinancial.com/en/corporate-responsibility

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $277 billion in total assets under management and advisement at December 31, 2021. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

