WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) will participate in a virtual fireside chat session at the Scotiabank 22nd Annual Financials Summit on Wednesday, September 8. He is scheduled to speak at 10:45am EST.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations Events and Presentations section of IGM Financial Inc.'s website.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement at August 31, 2021. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]

