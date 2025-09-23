WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Keith Potter, EVP and CFO, IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) will participate in a fireside chat session at the 24th Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 25. He is scheduled to speak at 11:40am ET.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available via the Investor Relations Events and Presentations section of IGM Financial Inc.'s website. An archived version of the conversation will remain on the website.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $292 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]