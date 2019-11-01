IGM Financial Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements,

WINNIPEG, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX:IGM) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2019.

IGM HIGHLIGHTS

Net earnings of $202.5 million or 85 cents per share compared to $198.2 million or 82 cents per share in the third quarter of 2018.

or per share compared to or per share in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net earnings of $202.5 million or 85 cents per share compared to adjusted net earnings, excluding other items, 1 of $222.7 million or 92 cents per share in the third quarter 2018.

or per share compared to adjusted net earnings, excluding other items, of or per share in the third quarter 2018. A quarterly common share dividend of $0.5625 per share was declared in the third quarter of 2019, maintained from the prior quarter.

per share was declared in the third quarter of 2019, maintained from the prior quarter. Record high quarter end assets under management at September 30, 2019 were $162.5 billion , an increase of 1.8% from the prior year driven by favourable investment returns.

were , an increase of 1.8% from the prior year driven by favourable investment returns. Investment fund net sales were $103 million , compared to net sales of $137 million in the third quarter of 2018 and improved from net redemptions of $364 million in the second quarter of 2019.

"IGM ended the period with record high quarter end assets under management driven by investment returns generated for our clients," said Jeffrey R. Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "Our results reflect improving high net worth client acquisition at IG Wealth Management and continuing sales strength at Mackenzie Investments."

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $555.1 million or $2.32 per share compared to $587.4 million or $2.44 per share for 2018. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders, excluding other items,1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $563.1 million or $2.35 per share compared to $611.9 million or $2.54 per share for 2018.

IG WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Assets under management at an all-time quarter end high - Investment fund assets under management at September 30, 2019 were $90.8 billion, an increase from $83.1 billion at December 31, 2018 and from $89.0 billion at September 30, 2018.

Investment fund sales - Investment fund sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $2.1 billion, up slightly from 2018 third quarter sales of $2.0 billion. Investment fund sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $6.5 billion, a decrease of 7.0% compared to $7.0 billion in the prior year.

Investment fund net sales - Investment fund net redemptions for the third quarter were $291 million compared to net redemptions of $64 million a year ago. Investment fund net redemptions for the nine month period were $842 million compared to net sales of $610 million a year ago.

MACKENZIE INVESTMENTS

Investment fund assets under management at an all-time high - Mutual fund assets under management were $59.3 billion and ETF assets were $4.1 billion at September 30, 2019, resulting in consolidated investment fund assets under management of $62.2 billion compared to $55.5 billion at December 31, 2018 and $59.5 billion a year ago. Mackenzie's total assets under management at September 30, 2019 were $68.3 billion, an increase from $62.7 billion at December 31, 2018 and from $67.3 billion at September 30, 2018.

Mutual fund sales - Mutual fund sales for the third quarter were $2.3 billion, unchanged from 2018. 2 Mutual fund net sales for the third quarter were $139 million compared to net redemptions of $57 million2 in 2018.

Investment fund net sales - Net sales for the third quarter were $491 million compared to net sales of $258 million2 a year ago. Net sales for the nine month period were $1.2 billion compared to net sales of $1.5 billion2 a year ago.

ETF business - ETF net creations were $597 million in the third quarter and assets under management totalled $4.1 billion at September 30, 2019, up from $2.9 billion at December 31, 2018 and $3.0 billion at September 30, 2018.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares which is payable on January 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019.



1 Other items for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of $8.0 million represented the Company's proportionate share in Great-West Lifeco Inc.'s after-tax loss on the sale of its United States individual life insurance and annuity business.

Other items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 included:

• Restructuring and other charges of $16.7 million after-tax ($22.7 million pre-tax) resulting from the re-engineering of North American equity offerings and associated personnel changes, as well as other initiatives to improve the Company's offerings and operational effectiveness.

• A premium of $7.8 million after-tax ($10.7 million pre-tax) paid on the early redemption of the 7.35% debentures on August 10, 2018. 2 During the third quarter of 2018, an institutional client, which includes Mackenzie mutual funds within its investment offerings, made fund allocation changes which resulted in net redemptions of $265 million.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, institutional clients, which include Mackenzie mutual funds within their investment offerings, made fund allocation changes which resulted in sales of $409 million and net redemptions of $398 million.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $163 billion in total assets under management at September 30, 2019. The company provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

Three months ended



Nine months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars,

September 30



September 30 except per share amounts)

2019



2018



2019



Revenues























Management fees $ 574,083

$ 573,825

$ 1,686,729

$ 1,693,207

Administration fees

104,433



109,054



310,260



323,711

Distribution fees

91,075



93,344



274,584



276,561

Net investment income and other

17,580



15,974



55,672



48,760

Proportionate share of associates' earnings

28,902



39,793



81,816



115,360



816,073



831,990



2,409,061



2,457,599























Expenses























Commission

272,367



270,073



822,886



826,335

Non-commission

254,257



268,676



788,346



774,448

Interest

27,764



37,703



80,628



96,737



554,388



576,452



1,691,860



1,697,520 Earnings before income taxes

261,685



255,538



717,201



760,079 Income taxes

59,208



55,172



159,884



166,045 Net earnings

202,477



200,366



557,317



594,034 Perpetual preferred share dividends

-



2,213



2,213



6,638 Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 202,477

$ 198,153

$ 555,104

Earnings per share (in dollars)























- Basic $ 0.85

$ 0.82

$ 2.32

$ 2.44

- Diluted $ 0.85

$ 0.82

$ 2.32

$ 2.44

For the three months ended September 30

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Net earnings available to























common shareholders ($ millions)























Net Earnings $ 202.5 $ 198.2

2.2 % $ 555.1 $ 587.4

(5.5)% Adjusted Net Earnings(1)

202.5

222.7

(9.1)

563.1

611.9

(8.0)

























Diluted earnings per share























Net Earnings

0.85

0.82

3.7

2.32

2.44

(4.9) Adjusted Net Earnings (1)

0.85

0.92

(7.6)

2.35

2.54

(7.5)

























Return on equity























Net Earnings













16.8%

18.2%



Adjusted Net Earnings (1)













17.0%

18.9%



























Dividends per share

0.5625

0.5625

-

1.6875

1.6875

Total assets under management (2)($ millions)











$ 162,536 $ 159,714

1.8% Investment funds assets under management (3)











$ 157,578 $ 153,430

2.7% IG Wealth Management























Investment funds (4)













90,779

88,992

2.0 Mackenzie























Mutual funds













59,275

57,343



ETFs













4,051

2,963



Inter-product eliminations













(1,176)

(813)



Investment funds (3)













62,150

59,493



Sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts













6,121

7,854



Total













68,271

67,347

1.4 Investment Planning Counsel























Investment funds (4)













5,365

5,532

(3.0)

























($ millions)





IG Wealth

Management

Mackenzie

Investment

Planning

Counsel

Intercompany

Eliminations

Total (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2019





















Mutual funds (4)



$ (291) $ 139 $ (60) $ - $ (212) ETFs





-

597

-

-

597 Inter-product eliminations





-

(245)

-

(37)

(282) Investment funds (3)





(291)

491

(60)

(37)

103 Sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts





-

(1,171)

-

39

(1,132) Total





(291)

(680)

(60)

2

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019





















Mutual funds (4)



$ (842) $ 494 $ (158) $ - $ (506) ETFs





-

913

-

-

913 Inter-product eliminations





-

(256)

-

(152)

(408) Investment funds (3)





(842)

1,151

(158)

(152)

(1) Sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts





-

(1,808)

-

389

(1,419) Total





(842)

(657)

(158)

237

(1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures:

Adjusted net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 excluded a one-time loss of $8.0 million representing the Company's proportionate share in Great-West Lifeco Inc.'s after-tax loss on the sale of substantially all of its U.S. individual life insurance and annuity business.

Adjusted net earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 excluded:

• An after-tax charge to non-commission expenses of $16.7 million related to restructuring and other.

• An after-tax charge of $7.8 million representing a premium paid on the early redemption of the $375 million debentures. (2) Total assets under management (AUM) and net sales eliminate double counting related to Mackenzie advisory mandates to other segments. AUM elimination was $1.9 billion at September 30, 2019 (2018 - $2.2 billion) and net redemption elimination was $2 million for the quarter and $237 million for the nine month period. (3) Investment funds consists of mutual funds and ETFs. Investment fund AUM and net sales eliminate double counting related to Mackenzie mutual fund investments in ETFs. AUM elimination was $1.2 billion at September 30, 2019 (2018 - $813 million) and net sales elimination was $245 million for the quarter and $256 million for the nine month period. (4) Includes separately managed accounts.

