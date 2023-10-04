WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $322 million during September 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $253.4 billion at September 30, 2023, compared with $261.7 billion at August 31, 2023, and $238.1 billion at September 30, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

SEPTEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $253.4 billion were down 3.2% in the month. Total net outflows were $322 million compared to net outflows of $442 million in September 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $526 million compared to net redemptions of $682 million in September 2022.(1)

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $114.2 billion down 3.0% in the month. Total net outflows were $168 million compared to net outflows of $40 million in September 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $186.3 billion were down 3.4% in the month. Total net redemptions were $215 million compared to net redemptions of $389 million in September 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $237 million compared to net redemptions of $353 million in September 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended September 30, 2023 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (307.0) 17.1 (289.9)

(243.1) (533.0)

ETF net creations - - -

6.6 (2) 6.6

Investment fund net sales (307.0) 17.1 (289.9)

(236.5) (526.4)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

21.7 (3) 21.7

Managed asset net sales (307.0) 17.1 (289.9)

(214.8) (504.7)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

(21.2) (21.2) (4)























IGM Product net sales (307.0) (4.1) (311.1)























Other net flows 139.5 43.6 183.2



183.2















Net flows (167.5) 39.5 (127.9)

(214.8) (321.5) (4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 719.7 100.9 820.6

501.8 1,322.4

Dealer gross inflows 885.7 377.7 1,263.4



1,263.4



















Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) September 2023 August 2023 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 101,945 105,443 (3.3 %) Other assets under advisement 12,259 12,307 (0.4 %) Assets under advisement 114,204 117,750 (3.0 %) Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,856 4,975 (2.4 %) Other assets under advisement 25,441 26,309 (3.3 %) Assets under advisement 30,297 31,284 (3.2 %) Total





Assets under management 106,801 110,418 (3.3 %) Other assets under advisement 37,693 38,609 (2.4 %) Assets under advisement 144,494 149,027 (3.0 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 53,950 56,065 (3.8 %) ETFs 5,050 5,182 (2.5 %) Investment funds 59,000 61,247 (3.7 %)







Institutional SMA 7,102 7,288 (2.6 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 45,906 47,471 (3.3 %) Total Institutional SMA 53,008 54,759 (3.2 %) Total third party assets under management 112,008 116,006 (3.4 %) Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 74,325 76,869 (3.3 %) Total 186,333 192,875 (3.4 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,050 5,182 (2.5 %) ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,450 7,724 (3.5 %) Total ETFs 12,500 12,906 (3.1 %)







Total





Assets under management 218,809 226,424 (3.4 %) Other assets under advisement 34,546 35,324 (2.2 %) Assets under management and advisement(5) 253,355 261,748 (3.2 %)













Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2023 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 104,726 Other assets under advisement 12,195 Assets under advisement 116,921 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,921 Other assets under advisement 26,187 Assets under advisement 31,108 Total

Assets under management 109,647 Other assets under advisement 38,375 Assets under advisement 148,022



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 55,827 ETFs 5,122 Investment funds 60,949 Institutional SMA 7,251 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 47,317 Total Institutional SMA 54,568



Total third party assets under management 115,517 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 76,372 Total 191,889



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,122 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,666 Total ETFs 12,788



Total

Assets under management 225,164 Other assets under advisement 35,099 Assets under management and advisement(6) 260,263







1 Includes Investment Planning Counsel now reported as Discontinued operations. 2 ETF net creations excludes $1.4 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and $0.7 million in investment fund flows through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment. 3 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 4 (21.2) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through Investment Planning Counsel have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.1 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation at September 30, 2023. ($3.3 billion at August 31, 2023). 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

"Discontinued operations" - Reflects the activities of Investment Planning Counsel. On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

