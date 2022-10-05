WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $441 million during September 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $238.1 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $247.2 billion at August 31, 2022, and $265.2 billion at September 30, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

SEPTEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $238.1 billion were down 3.7% in the month. Total net outflows were $441 million compared to net inflows of $749 million in September 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $682 million compared to net sales of $543 million in September 2021.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $105.0 billion were down 3.3% in the month. Total net outflows were $40 million compared to net inflows of $293 million in September 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $180.5 billion were down 3.9% in the month. Total net outflows were $389 million compared to net inflows of $415 million in September 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $354 million compared to net sales of $347 million in September 2021.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.





Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended September 30, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (307.7) (21.0) (328.7)

(294.3) (623.0)

ETF net creations - - -

(59.3) (1) (59.3)

Investment fund net sales (307.7) (21.0) (328.7)

(353.6) (682.3)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(35.3)(2) (35.3)

Managed asset net sales (307.7) (21.0) (328.7)

(388.9) (717.6)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales (18.1) (8.6) (26.7)(3)























IGM Product net sales (325.8) (29.6) (355.4)























Other net flows 286.2 (9.9) 276.4



276.4















Net flows (39.6) (39.5) (79.0)

(388.9) (441.2)(3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 602.1 41.1 643.2

417.3 1,060.5

Dealer gross inflows 857.5 287.1 1,144.6



1,144.6

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) September 2022 August 2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 95,460 99,039 (3.6 %) Other assets under advisement 9,569 9,540 0.3 % Assets under advisement 105,029 108,579 (3.3 %) Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,575 4,746 (3.6 %) Other assets under advisement 23,711 24,604 (3.6 %) Assets under advisement 28,286 29,350 (3.6 %) Total





Assets under management 100,035 103,785 (3.6 %) Other assets under advisement 33,274 34,137 (2.5 %) Assets under advisement 133,309 137,922 (3.3 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 52,540 54,869 (4.2 %) ETFs 5,011 5,330 (6.0 %) Investment funds 57,551 60,199 (4.4 %)







Institutional SMA 6,106 6,415 (4.8 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 45,015 46,736 (3.7 %) Total Institutional SMA 51,121 53,151 (3.8 %) Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 108,672 113,350 (4.1 %) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 71,834 74,505 (3.6 %) Total 180,506 187,855 (3.9 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,011 5,330 (6.0 %) ETF's held within IGM managed products 6,469 6,519 (0.8 %) Total ETFs 11,480 11,849 (3.1 %)







Consolidated





Assets under management 208,707 217,135 (3.9 %) Other assets under advisement 29,398 30,086 (2.3 %) Assets under management and advisement(4) 238,105 247,221 (3.7 %)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 99,128 Other assets under advisement 9,421 Assets under advisement 108,549 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,746 Other assets under advisement 24,505 Assets under advisement 29,251 Total

Assets under management 103,874 Other assets under advisement 33,919 Assets under advisement 137,793



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 55,047 ETFs 5,358 Investment funds 60,405 Institutional SMA 6,338 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 46,705 Total Institutional SMA 53,043



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 113,448 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 73,875 Total 187,323



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,358 ETFs held within IGM managed products 6,499 Total ETFs 11,857



Consolidated

Assets under management 217,322 Other assets under advisement 29,887 Assets under management and advisement(5) 247,209





1 ETF net creations excludes $132.3 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 ($26.7) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.9 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at September 30, 2022. ($4.1 billion at August 31, 2022). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.0 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $238 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

