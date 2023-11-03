WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $27 million during October 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $250.3 billion at October 31, 2023, compared with $253.4 billion at September 30, 2023, and $245.7 billion at October 31, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $250.3 billion were down 1.2% in the month. Total net outflows were $27 million compared to net outflows of $123 million in October 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $735 million compared to net redemptions of $652 million in October 2022.(1)

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $113.5 billion down 0.6% in the month. Total net outflows were $26 million compared to net inflows of $150 million in October 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $183.3 billion were down 1.6% in the month. Total net redemptions were $300 million compared to net redemptions of $405 million in October 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $356 million compared to net redemptions of $359 million in October 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.









Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended October 31, 2023 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (376.3) (3.2) (379.5)

(364.7) (744.2)

ETF net creations - - -

9.1 (2) 9.1

Investment fund net sales (376.3) (3.2) (379.5)

(355.6) (735.1)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

55.9 (3) 55.9

Managed asset net sales (376.3) (3.2) (379.5)

(299.7) (679.2)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

(8.7) (8.7) (4)























IGM Product net sales (376.3) (11.9) (388.2)























Other net flows 350.3 301.8 652.5



652.5















Net flows (26.0) 289.9 264.3

(299.7) (26.7) (4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 773.2 101.2 874.4

510.1 1,384.5

Dealer gross inflows 963.2 683.1 1,646.3



1,646.3

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) October 2023 September 2023 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 100,782 101,945 (1.1 %) Other assets under advisement 12,687 12,259 3.5 % Assets under advisement 113,469 114,204 (0.6 %) Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,819 4,856 (0.8 %) Other assets under advisement 25,411 25,441 (0.1 %) Assets under advisement 30,230 30,297 (0.2 %) Total





Assets under management 105,601 106,801 (1.1 %) Other assets under advisement 38,090 37,693 1.1 % Assets under advisement 143,691 144,494 (0.6 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 52,722 53,950 (2.3 %) ETFs 4,944 5,050 (2.1 %) Investment funds 57,666 59,000 (2.3 %)







Institutional SMA 7,080 7,102 (0.3 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 44,999 45,906 (2.0 %) Total Institutional SMA 52,079 53,008 (1.8 %) Total third party assets under management 109,745 112,008 (2.0 %) Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 73,562 74,325 (1.0 %) Total 183,307 186,333 (1.6 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 4,944 5,050 (2.1 %) ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,259 7,450 (2.6 %) Total ETFs 12,203 12,500 (2.4 %)







Total





Assets under management 215,346 218,809 (1.6 %) Other assets under advisement 34,973 34,546 1.2 % Assets under management and advisement(5) 250,319 253,355 (1.2 %)

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2023 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 101,409 Other assets under advisement 12,320 Assets under advisement 113,729 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,827 Other assets under advisement 25,436 Assets under advisement 30,263 Total

Assets under management 106,236 Other assets under advisement 37,749 Assets under advisement 143,985



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 53,347 ETFs 4,951 Investment funds 58,298 Institutional SMA 7,091 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 45,452 Total Institutional SMA 52,543



Total third party assets under management 110,841 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 73,937 Total 184,778



ETFs distributed to third parties 4,951 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,334 Total ETFs 12,285



Total

Assets under management 217,077 Other assets under advisement 34,618 Assets under management and advisement(6) 251,695





1 Includes Investment Planning Counsel now reported as Discontinued operations. 2 ETF net creations excludes ($156.6) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and $3.4 million in investment fund flows through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment. 3 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 4 (8.7) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through Investment Planning Counsel have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.1 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation at October 31, 2023. ($3.1 billion at September 30, 2023). 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.1 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

"Discontinued operations" - Reflects the activities of Investment Planning Counsel. On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $250 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]