WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $123 million during October 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $245.7 billion at October 31, 2022, compared with $238.1 billion at September 30, 2022, and $271.1 billion at October 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $245.7 billion were up 3.2% in the month. Total net outflows were $123 million compared to net inflows of $213 million in October 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $652 million compared to net sales of $425 million in October 2021.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $108.3 billion were up 3.2% in the month. Total net inflows were $150 million compared to net inflows of $311 million in October 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $185.0 billion were up 2.5% in the month. Total net outflows were $405 million compared to net outflows of $74 million in October 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $359 million compared to net sales of $279 million in October 2021.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended October 31, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (251.1) (42.5) (293.6)

(305.9) (599.5)

ETF net creations - - -

(52.7)(1) (52.7)

Investment fund net sales (251.1) (42.5) (293.6)

(358.6) (652.2)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(46.8)(2) (46.8)

Managed asset net sales (251.1) (42.5) (293.6)

(405.4) (699.0)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales (6.3) (9.1) (15.4)(3)























IGM Product net sales (257.4) (51.6) (309.0)























Other net flows 407.7 168.0 575.9



575.9















Net flows 150.3 116.4 266.9

(405.4) (123.1)(3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 603.5 34.5 638.0

403.7 1,041.7

Dealer gross inflows 896.8 431.0 1,327.8



1,327.8

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) October 2022 September 2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 98,157 95,460 2.8 % Other assets under advisement 10,186 9,569 6.4 % Assets under advisement 108,343 105,029 3.2 % Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,660 4,575 1.9 % Other assets under advisement 24,560 23,711 3.6 % Assets under advisement 29,220 28,286 3.3 % Total





Assets under management 102,817 100,035 2.8 % Other assets under advisement 34,739 33,274 4.4 % Assets under advisement 137,556 133,309 3.2 %







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 54,027 52,541 2.8 % ETFs 4,961 5,010 (1.0 %) Investment funds 58,988 57,551 2.5 %







Institutional SMA 6,242 6,106 2.2 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 46,902 45,015 4.2 % Total Institutional SMA 53,144 51,121 4.0 %







Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 112,132 108,672 3.2 % Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 72,858 71,834 1.4 % Total 184,990 180,506 2.5 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 4,961 5,010 (1.0 %) ETF's held within IGM managed products 6,904 6,470 6.7 % Total ETFs 11,865 11,480 3.4 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 214,949 208,707 3.0 % Other assets under advisement 30,755 29,398 4.6 % Assets under management and advisement(4) 245,704 238,105 3.2 %



Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 96,474 Other assets under advisement 9,853 Assets under advisement 106,327 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,588 Other assets under advisement 24,165 Assets under advisement 28,753 Total

Assets under management 101,062 Other assets under advisement 34,011 Assets under advisement 135,073



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 53,056 ETFs 4,880 Investment funds 57,936 Institutional SMA 6,174 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 45,958 Total Institutional SMA 52,132



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 110,068 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 72,277 Total 182,345



ETFs distributed to third parties 4,880 ETFs held within IGM managed products 6,677 Total ETFs 11,557



Consolidated

Assets under management 211,130 Other assets under advisement 30,081 Assets under management and advisement(5) 241,211





1 ETF net creations excludes $189.1 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 ($15.4) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.0 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at October 31, 2022. ($3.9 billion at September 30, 2022). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.9 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

