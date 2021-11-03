WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $231 million during October 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $271.1 billion at October 31, 2021, compared with $265.2 billion at September 30, 2021 and $193.0 billion at October 31, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial - Record high assets under management & advisement of $271.1 billion, up 2.2% in the month and up 13.0% year to date. Total net inflows of $231 million down from $257 million in October 2020. Record high investment fund net sales of $428 million during October 2021 up from $149 million in October 2020.

IG Wealth – Record high assets under advisement of $116.5 billion, up 2.2% in the month and up 12.8% year to date. Record high October 2021 net inflows of $312 million up from net inflows of $111 million in October 2020.

Mackenzie – Record high assets under management of $207.4 billion, up 2.0% in the month and up 12.0% year to date. Total outflows of $57.3 million down from inflows of $185 million in October 2020. Record high investment fund net sales were $282 million up from net sales of $238 million in 2020.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie(3)(4) IGM

Financial For the month ended October 31, 2021 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales 154.5 (8.8) 145.7

211.8 357.5

ETF net creations - -



70.2 (2) 70.2

Investment fund net sales 154.5 (8.8) 145.7

282.0 427.7

Institutional SMA net sales - -



(339.3) (1) (339.3)

Managed asset net sales 154.5 (8.8) 145.7

(57.3) 88.4

Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales 16.2 9.9 26.1 (4)























IGM Product net sales 170.7 1.1 171.8























Other dealer net flows 140.9 1.0 142.6



142.6















Net flows 311.6 2.1 314.4

(57.3) 231.0 (4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 886.9 58.8 945.7

841.1 1,786.8

Dealer gross inflows 1,029.4 446.5 1,475.9



1,475.9



1 During October 2021, there was a termination of an institutional mandate totaling $352.7 million as part of an overall asset allocation decision.



Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) October 2021 September

2021 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 108,756 106,551 2.1 % Other assets under advisement 7,742 7,407 4.5 % Assets under advisement 116,498 113,958 2.2 % IPC





Assets under management 5,604 5,503 1.8 % Other assets under advisement 26,747 26,012 2.8 % Assets under advisement 32,351 31,515 2.7 % Total





Assets under management 114,360 112,054 2.1 % Other assets under advisement 34,478 33,408 3.2 % Assets under advisement 148,838 145,462 2.3 %







Asset management





Mackenzie(3)





Total Mutual funds 64,010 62,680 2.1 % ETFs 5,219 5,068 3.0 % Investment funds 69,229 67,748 2.2 %







Institutional SMA 57,481 56,350 2.0 %







Total 126,710 124,098 2.1 % Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 80,654 79,242 1.8 % Total 207,364 203,340 2.0 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,219 5,068 3.0 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,124 6,838 4.2 % Total ETFs 12,343 11,906 3.7 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 241,070 236,152 2.1 % Other assets under advisement 30,029 29,062 3.3 % Assets under management and advisement(5) 271,099 265,214 2.2 %

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2021 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 107,807 Other assets under advisement 7,584 Assets under advisement 115,391 IPC

Assets under management 5,547 Other assets under advisement 26,386 Assets under advisement 31,933 Total

Assets under management 113,354 Other assets under advisement 33,960 Assets under advisement 147,314



Asset Management

Mackenzie(3)

Mutual funds 63,407 ETFs 5,126 Investment funds 68,533 Institutional SMA 56,915 Total 125,448 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 79,939 Total 205,387



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,126 ETFs held within IGM managed products 6,979 Total ETFs 12,105



Consolidated

Assets under management 238,802 Other assets under advisement 29,562 Assets under management and advisement(6) 268,364





2 ETF net creations excludes $207.7 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 3 Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment. 4 $26.1 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.4 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at October 31, 2021. ($4.3 billion at September 30, 2021). 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.4 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

