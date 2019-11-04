IGM Financial Inc. Announces October 2019 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management Français

WINNIPEG, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money of ($138.3) million as shown in Table 1. Investment fund assets under management were $158.0 billion at October 31, 2019, compared with $157.6 billion at September 30, 2019 and $147.2 billion at October 31, 2018. Total assets under management were $162.9 billion at October 31, 2019, compared with $162.5 billion at September 30, 2019 and $153.1 billion at October 31, 2018. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.

Table 1 - Net New Money

Month ended October 31, 2019

($millions)(unaudited)

IG Wealth
Management

Mackenzie
Investments

Investment
Planning
Counsel3

Intercompany
Eliminations1

IGM
Financial






Mutual Funds




Gross Sales

$729.3

$811.0

$50.7

$1,591.0

Net New Money

($97.5)

($57.0)

($28.6)

($183.1)






ETFs




Net New Money

$112.9

$112.9

 

Inter-product Eliminations

 

($44.2)2

 

($23.9)

 

($68.1)






Consolidated




Net New Money

($97.5)

$11.7

($28.6)

($23.9)

($138.3)

1

Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected in multiple segments and excludes
$23.9 million in net new money by IG Wealth Management and IPC mutual fund investments in ETFs.

2

$44.2 million of net new money in ETFs by Mackenzie Investments mutual funds.

3

Preliminary Counsel mutual funds net new money do not include sales/redemptions in the IPC Private Wealth
program. IPC Private Wealth program flows are included in figures presented in MD&A.




*

Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology
used in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) issued by IGM Financial.

Table 2 - Assets under Management

($billions) (unaudited)

October
2019

September
2019

October
2018

% Change
Last Month

% Change
YOY






IGM Financial

Total Assets under Management4

$162.90

$162.54

$153.09

0.2

6.4






IGM Financial

Investment Funds

Assets under Management4

$157.96

$157.58

$147.16

0.2

7.3






IG Wealth Management




Mutual Funds

$91.02

$90.78

$85.16

0.3

6.9

Total IG Wealth Management

$91.02

$90.78

$85.16

0.3

6.9






Mackenzie Investments




Mutual Funds

$59.36

$59.28

$55.08

0.1

7.8

ETFs

$4.17

$4.05

$2.98

3.0

39.9

Inter-product Eliminations5

($1.22)

($1.18)

($0.80)

3.4

52.5

Investment Funds

$62.31

$62.15

$57.26

0.3

8.8

Sub-advisory, institutional and
other

$6.09

$6.12

$7.45

(0.5)

(18.3)

Total Mackenzie Investments

$68.40

$68.27

$64.71

0.2

5.7












Investment Planning Counsel6

$5.37

$5.36

$5.30

0.2

1.3

4

Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie


investment funds by mutual funds managed by IG Wealth Management or Investment Planning Counsel are
reported within Mackenzie's results and are eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated results:

-

Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $1.9 billion at October 31, 2019
($1.9 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.1 billion at October 31, 2018). 

-

Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $739 million at October
31, 2019 ($715 million at September 30, 2019, $566 million at October 31, 2018).

5

Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $1.2 billion as at October 31, 2019 ($1.2 billion as at September 30,
2019 and $800 million as at October 31, 2018)

6

IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program

Preliminary average investment fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 -Average Assets under Management7

($billions) (unaudited)

Quarter to Date


IGM Financial

Total Average Assets under Management8

$161.64


IGM Financial

Investment Funds Average Assets under Management8

$156.69


IG Wealth Management

Mutual Funds

$90.26

Total IG Wealth Management

$90.26


Mackenzie Investments

Mutual Funds

$58.96

ETFs

$4.07

Inter-product Eliminations9

($1.20)

Investment Funds

$61.83

Sub-advisory, institutional and other

$6.10

Total Mackenzie Investments

$67.93


Investment Planning Counsel10

$5.32

7

Based on daily average investment fund assets and month-end average institutional, sub-advisory and other assets.

8

Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie


investment funds by mutual funds managed by IG Wealth Management or Investment Planning Counsel are
reported within Mackenzie's results and are eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated results:

-

Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $1.9 billion at October 31, 2019.


-

Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $713 million at October 
31, 2019.

9

Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $1.2 billion as at October 31, 2019.

10

IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $163 billion in total assets under management. The company provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

