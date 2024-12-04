WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported total assets under management and advisement of $273.4 billion at November 30, 2024, up 16.4% from $234.9 billion at November 30, 2023(1). Total consolidated net inflows were $50 million during November 2024.

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $273.4 billion compared to $264.8 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $50 million up from net outflows of $396 million in November 2023(2). Investment fund net redemptions were $97 million up from net redemptions of $633 million in November 2023(2).

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Record high assets under advisement of $141.3 billion were up 3.5% in the month. Investment fund net sales were $58 million up from net redemptions of $412 million in November 2023. Total net inflows were $221 million up from net outflows of $83 million in November 2023.

Mackenzie Investments – Record high assets under management of $217.2 billion were up 2.8% in the month. Investment fund net redemptions were $155 million compared to net redemptions of $221 million in November 2023. Total net redemptions were $171 million compared to net redemptions of $313 million in November 2023.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie Investments IGM Financial For the month ended November 30, 2024 Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 58.1

(268.5) (210.4)

ETF net creations



113.7 113.7

Investment fund net sales 58.1

(154.8)(3) (96.7)

Institutional SMA net sales



(16.2)(4) (16.2)

Managed asset net sales 58.1

(171.0) (112.9)

Other net flows 163.0



163.0











Net flows 221.1

(171.0) 50.1











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 1,277.8

782.7 2,060.5

Dealer gross inflows 1,400.3



1,400.3





Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) November

2024 October

2024 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 125,091 120,941 3.4 % Other assets under advisement 16,243 15,626 3.9 % Assets under advisement 141,334 136,567 3.5 %







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 62,446 60,727 2.8 % ETFs 7,139 6,860 4.1 % Investment funds 69,585 67,587 3.0 %







Institutional SMA 8,536 8,250 3.5 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 53,909 52,362 3.0 % Total Institutional SMA 62,445 60,612 3.0 %







Total third party assets under management 132,030 128,199 3.0 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 85,194 83,129 2.5 % Total 217,224 211,328 2.8 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 7,139 6,860 4.1 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 8,389 8,026 4.5 % Total ETFs 15,528 14,886 4.3 %







Total





Assets under management 257,121 249,140 3.2 % Other assets under advisement 16,243 15,626 3.9 % Assets under management and advisement 273,364 264,766 3.2 %

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2024 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 122,441 Other assets under advisement 15,822 Assets under advisement 138,263



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 61,433 ETFs 6,968 Investment funds 68,401 Institutional SMA 8,289 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 52,959 Total Institutional SMA 61,248



Total third party assets under management 129,649 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 83,953 Total 213,602



ETFs distributed to third parties 6,968 ETFs held within IGM managed products 8,112 Total ETFs 15,080



Total

Assets under management 252,090 Other assets under advisement 15,822 Assets under management and advisement 267,912

1 Sale of Investment Planning Counsel (IPC) closed on November 30, 2023. 2 Including IPC, IGM reported total net outflows of $291 million and investment fund net redemptions of $636 million in November 2023. 3 Investment fund net sales exclude $87 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and $41 million in investment fund net sales through the IGWM segment. 4 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses. AUM&A excludes Investment Planning Counsel's (IPC's) AUM, AUA, sales, redemptions and net flows which have been disclosed as Discontinued operations.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services, and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

Discontinued operations - Reflects the activities of Investment Planning Counsel. On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction closed on November 30, 2023.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $273 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2024. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]