IGM Financial Inc. Announces November 2021 Investment Fund Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement Français

News provided by

IGM Financial Inc.

Dec 06, 2021, 08:00 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $547 million during November 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $269.9 billion at November 30, 2021, compared with $271.1 billion at October 31, 2021 and $205.2 billion at November 30, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.  

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial - Assets under management & advisement of $269.9 billion were down 0.5% in the month and up 12.5% year to date. Total net inflows of $547 million were down from $1.2 billion in November 2020. Investment fund net sales of $407 million were the second best result in over 20 years and were down from $855 million in November 2020.

IG Wealth – Assets under advisement of $116.5 billion were unchanged from last month and up 12.8% year to date. Net inflows of $351 million were the best result in over 20 years and were up from net inflows of $147 million in November 2020.

Mackenzie  – Assets under management of $205.4 billion were down 0.9% in the month and up 10.9% year to date. Total net inflows of $90.9 million were down from net inflows of $954 million in November 2020. Investment fund net sales of $281 million were down from net sales of $895 million in November 2020.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.


Wealth Management


Asset
Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total

Mackenzie(2)(3)

IGM

Financial

For the month ended November 30, 2021

Net flows 














Mutual fund net sales

184.0

(57.9)

126.1

216.0

342.1

ETF net creations

-

-

64.5 (1)

64.5

Investment fund net sales

184.0

(57.9)

126.1

280.5

406.6

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

(189.6)

(189.6)

Managed asset net sales

184.0

(57.9)

126.1

90.9

217.0

Mackenzie Investment Fund
net sales

 

16.9

 

9.7

 

26.6 (3)











IGM Product net sales

200.9

(48.2)

152.7











Other dealer net flows

150.0

178.4

329.5

329.5








Net flows 

350.9

130.2

482.2

90.9

546.5 (3)








Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

1,078.9

59.4

1,138.3

966.9

2,105.2

Dealer gross inflows

1,239.1

585.1

1,824.2

1,824.2

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

November

 2021

October

 2021

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

108,632

108,756

(0.1 %)

Other assets under advisement

7,865

7,742

1.6 %

Assets under advisement

116,497

116,498

(0.0 %)

IPC


Assets under management

5,566

5,604

(0.7 %)

Other assets under advisement

26,790

26,747

0.2 %

Assets under advisement

32,356

32,351

0.0 %

Total


Assets under management

114,198

114,360

(0.1 %)

Other assets under advisement

34,645

34,478

0.5 %

Assets under advisement

148,843

148,838

0.0 %




Asset management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

61,020

61,052

(0.1 %)

ETFs

5,263

5,219

0.8 %

Investment funds

66,283

66,271

0.0 %




Institutional SMA

7,753

7,922

(2.1 %)

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

51,450

52,517

(2.0 %)

Total Institutional SMA

59,203

60,439

(2.0 %)

Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

125,486

126,710

(1.0 %)

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

79,932

80,654

(0.9 %)

Total

205,418

207,364

(0.9 %)




ETF's distributed to third parties

5,263

5,219

0.8 %

ETF's held within IGM managed products

7,172

7,124

0.7 %

Total ETFs

12,435

12,343

0.7 %




Consolidated


Assets under management

239,684

241,070

(0.6 %)

Other assets under advisement

30,174

30,029

0.5 %

Assets under management and advisement(4)

269,858

271,099

(0.5 %)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2021

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

108,184

Other assets under advisement

8,689

Assets under advisement

116,873

IPC

Assets under management

5,608

Other assets under advisement

26,532

Assets under advisement

32,140

Total

Assets under management

113,792

Other assets under advisement

35,211

Assets under advisement

149,003


Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

61,280

ETFs

5,226

Investment funds

66,506

 

Institutional SMA

7,951

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

51,699

Total Institutional SMA

59,650


Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

126,156

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

80,064

Total

206,220


ETFs distributed to third parties

5,226

ETFs held within IGM managed products

7,081

Total ETFs

12,307


Consolidated

Assets under management

239,948

Other assets under advisement

30,783

Assets under management and advisement(5)

270,731


1    ETF net creations excludes $24.1 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.

2    Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

3    $26.6 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

4    Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.5 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at November 30, 2021. ($4.4 billion at October 31, 2021).

5  Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.4 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including  separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]

Related Links

www.igmfinancial.com

Organization Profile

IGM Financial Inc.