WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $547 million during November 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $269.9 billion at November 30, 2021, compared with $271.1 billion at October 31, 2021 and $205.2 billion at November 30, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial - Assets under management & advisement of $269.9 billion were down 0.5% in the month and up 12.5% year to date. Total net inflows of $547 million were down from $1.2 billion in November 2020. Investment fund net sales of $407 million were the second best result in over 20 years and were down from $855 million in November 2020.

IG Wealth – Assets under advisement of $116.5 billion were unchanged from last month and up 12.8% year to date. Net inflows of $351 million were the best result in over 20 years and were up from net inflows of $147 million in November 2020.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $205.4 billion were down 0.9% in the month and up 10.9% year to date. Total net inflows of $90.9 million were down from net inflows of $954 million in November 2020. Investment fund net sales of $281 million were down from net sales of $895 million in November 2020.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie(2)(3) IGM Financial For the month ended November 30, 2021 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales 184.0 (57.9) 126.1

216.0 342.1

ETF net creations - -



64.5 (1) 64.5

Investment fund net sales 184.0 (57.9) 126.1

280.5 406.6

Institutional SMA net sales - -



(189.6) (189.6)

Managed asset net sales 184.0 (57.9) 126.1

90.9 217.0

Mackenzie Investment Fund

net sales 16.9 9.7 26.6 (3)























IGM Product net sales 200.9 (48.2) 152.7























Other dealer net flows 150.0 178.4 329.5



329.5















Net flows 350.9 130.2 482.2

90.9 546.5 (3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 1,078.9 59.4 1,138.3

966.9 2,105.2

Dealer gross inflows 1,239.1 585.1 1,824.2



1,824.2

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) November 2021 October 2021 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 108,632 108,756 (0.1 %) Other assets under advisement 7,865 7,742 1.6 % Assets under advisement 116,497 116,498 (0.0 %) IPC





Assets under management 5,566 5,604 (0.7 %) Other assets under advisement 26,790 26,747 0.2 % Assets under advisement 32,356 32,351 0.0 % Total





Assets under management 114,198 114,360 (0.1 %) Other assets under advisement 34,645 34,478 0.5 % Assets under advisement 148,843 148,838 0.0 %







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 61,020 61,052 (0.1 %) ETFs 5,263 5,219 0.8 % Investment funds 66,283 66,271 0.0 %







Institutional SMA 7,753 7,922 (2.1 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 51,450 52,517 (2.0 %) Total Institutional SMA 59,203 60,439 (2.0 %) Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 125,486 126,710 (1.0 %) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 79,932 80,654 (0.9 %) Total 205,418 207,364 (0.9 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,263 5,219 0.8 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,172 7,124 0.7 % Total ETFs 12,435 12,343 0.7 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 239,684 241,070 (0.6 %) Other assets under advisement 30,174 30,029 0.5 % Assets under management and advisement(4) 269,858 271,099 (0.5 %)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2021 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 108,184 Other assets under advisement 8,689 Assets under advisement 116,873 IPC

Assets under management 5,608 Other assets under advisement 26,532 Assets under advisement 32,140 Total

Assets under management 113,792 Other assets under advisement 35,211 Assets under advisement 149,003



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 61,280 ETFs 5,226 Investment funds 66,506 Institutional SMA 7,951 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 51,699 Total Institutional SMA 59,650



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 126,156 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 80,064 Total 206,220



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,226 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,081 Total ETFs 12,307



Consolidated

Assets under management 239,948 Other assets under advisement 30,783 Assets under management and advisement(5) 270,731





1 ETF net creations excludes $24.1 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 $26.6 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.5 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at November 30, 2021. ($4.4 billion at October 31, 2021). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.4 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $270 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]

Related Links

www.igmfinancial.com

