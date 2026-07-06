IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JUNE 2026 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS

WINNIPEG, MB, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported record high total assets under management and advisement of $343.3 billion at June 30, 2026, up 20.9% from $283.9 billion at June 30, 2025. Total consolidated net inflows were $609 million in June 2026.

JUNE HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $343.3 billion, up from $337.9 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $609 million, up from net inflows of $330 million in June 2025. Investment fund net sales were $356 million, up from net sales of $283 million in June 2025.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement of $176.6 billion, up from $173.7 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $287 million, up from net inflows of $245 million in June 2025. Investment fund net sales were $206 million, up from net sales of $181 million in June 2025. Gross inflows totaled $1.7 billion, while gross sales were $1.6 billion for the month.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management of $268.8 billion, up from $265.0 billion in the prior month. Total net sales were $322 million, up from net sales of $85 million in June 2025. Investment fund net sales were $150 million, up from net sales of $102 million in June 2025.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie

Investments IGM Financial For the month ended June 30, 2026







Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 206

(73) 133

ETF net creations



223 223

Investment fund net sales 206

150 356

Institutional SMA net sales



172(1) 172

Managed asset net sales 206

322 528

Other net flows 81



81 Net flows 287

322 609











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 1,624

1,161 2,785

Dealer gross inflows 1,689



1,689

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) June 2026 May 2026 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 152,925 150,443 1.6 % Other assets under advisement 23,654 23,224 1.9 % Assets under advisement 176,579 173,667 1.7 % Non-fee-bearing assets (2,725) (2,596) (5.0 %) Assets under advisement excl. non-fee-bearing assets 173,854 171,071 1.6 %







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 70,222 69,206 1.5 % ETFs 15,333 14,920 2.8 % Investment funds 85,555 84,126 1.7 %







Institutional SMA 19,899 19,274 3.2 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 61,291 60,836 0.7 % Total Institutional SMA 81,190 80,110 1.3 %







Total third party assets under management 166,745 164,236 1.5 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 102,090 100,746 1.3 % Total 268,835 264,982 1.5 %







ETFs distributed to third parties 15,333 14,920 2.8 % ETFs held within IGM managed products 14,591 14,131 3.3 % Total ETFs 29,924 29,051 3.0 %







Total





Assets under management 319,670 314,679 1.6 % Other assets under advisement 23,654 23,224 1.9 % Assets under management and advisement 343,324 337,903 1.6 % Non-fee-bearing assets (2,725) (2,596) (5.0 %) Assets under advisement excl. non-fee-bearing assets 340,599 335,307 1.6 %

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2026 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 147,762 Other assets under advisement 22,843 Assets under advisement 170,605 Non-fee-bearing assets (2,497) Assets under advisement excl. non-fee-bearing assets(2) 168,108



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 68,072 ETFs 14,569 Investment funds 82,641 Institutional SMA 17,995 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 59,756 Total Institutional SMA 77,751



Total third party assets under management 160,392 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 98,766 Total 259,158



ETFs distributed to third parties 14,569 ETFs held within IGM managed products 13,827 Total ETFs 28,396



Total

Assets under management 308,154 Other assets under advisement 22,843 Assets under management and advisement 330,997 Non-fee-bearing assets (2,497) Assets under management and advisement excl. non-fee-bearing 328,500

1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 2 The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple quarterly average excluding non-fee-bearing assets based on month end values is $167,769 million.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represent the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Non-fee-bearing assets are institutional client assets held by IG Wealth Management for which the company does not earn ongoing advisory fees under the current service arrangement. These assets are included for reporting completeness but do not contribute to recurring fee revenue.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETFs represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $343 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of June 30, 2026. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complemented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]