IGM Financial Inc.

05 Jun, 2023, 12:06 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $463 million during May 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $256.6 billion at May 31, 2023, compared with $263.0 billion at April 30, 2023 and $255.8 billion at May 31, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.  

MAY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $256.6 billion were down 2.4% in the month. Total net outflows were $463 million compared to net outflows of $25 million in May 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $452 million compared to net redemptions of $385 million in May 2022. 

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $114.8 billion were down 2.1% in the month. Total net outflows were $34 million compared to net inflows of $174 million in May 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $190.2 billion were down 2.8% in the month. Total net redemptions were $380 million compared to net redemptions of $267 million in May 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $366 million compared to net redemptions of $321 million in May 2022. 

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management


Asset
Management

($ millions) (unaudited)                                 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total  

Mackenzie  

IGM
Financial

For the month ended May 31, 2023

Net flows 














Mutual fund net sales

(107.9)

21.9

(86.0)

(390.0)

(476.0)

ETF net creations

-

-

-

24.2 (1)

24.2

Investment fund net sales

(107.9)

21.9

(86.0)

(365.8)

(451.8)

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-

(14.5) (2)

(14.5)

Managed asset net sales

(107.9)

21.9

(86.0)

(380.3)

(466.3)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

 

(21.8)

 

(21.8) (3)











IGM Product net sales

(107.9)

0.1

(107.8)











Other net flows

73.6

(70.1)

3.7

3.7








Net flows 

(34.3)

(70.0)

(104.1)

(380.3)

(462.6) (3)








Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

906.1

91.1

997.2

592.7

1,589.9

Dealer gross inflows

995.7

352.4


1,348.1

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

May   

 2023  

April  

 2023  

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

103,019

105,424

(2.3 %)

Other assets under advisement

11,818

11,860

(0.4 %)

Assets under advisement

114,837

117,284

(2.1 %)

Investment Planning Counsel


Assets under management

4,823

4,894

(1.5 %)

Other assets under advisement

25,721

26,275

(2.1 %)

Assets under advisement

30,544

31,169

(2.0 %)

Total


Assets under management

107,842

110,318

(2.2 %)

Other assets under advisement

37,531

38,128

(1.6 %)

Assets under advisement

145,373

148,446

(2.1 %)




Asset management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

55,260

56,897

(2.9 %)

ETFs

5,115

5,208

(1.8 %)

Investment funds

60,375

62,105

(2.8 %)




Institutional SMA

6,655

6,798

(2.1 %)

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

47,489

49,044

(3.2 %)

Total Institutional SMA

54,144

55,842

(3.0 %)

 

Total third party assets under management

 

114,519

 

117,947

 

(2.9 %)

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management           

75,678

77,739

(2.7 %)

Total

190,197

195,686

(2.8 %)




ETF's distributed to third parties

5,115

5,208

(1.8 %)

ETF's held within IGM managed products

7,720

7,933

(2.7 %)

Total ETFs

12,835

13,141

(2.3 %)




Consolidated


Assets under management

222,361

228,265

(2.6 %)

Other assets under advisement

34,273

34,767

(1.4 %)

Assets under management and advisement(4)

256,634

263,032

(2.4 %)

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement           


($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2023

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

104,428

Other assets under advisement

11,814

Assets under advisement

116,242

Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management

4,841

Other assets under advisement

26,110

          Assets under advisement

30,951

Total

Assets under management

109,269

Other assets under advisement

37,917

Assets under advisement

147,186


Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

56,277

ETFs

5,146

Investment funds

61,423

 

Institutional SMA

 

6,759

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

48,372

Total Institutional SMA

55,131


 

Total third party assets under management

 

116,554

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management

76,784

Total

193,338


ETFs distributed to third parties

5,146

ETFs held within IGM managed products

7,833

Total ETFs

12,979


Consolidated

Assets under management

225,823

Other assets under advisement

34,590

Assets under management and advisement(5)

260,413

1

ETF net creations excludes ($93.2) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and ($2.1) million in investment fund flows through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment.

2

Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

3

($21.8) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through Investment Planning Counsel have been eliminated on consolidation. 

4

Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation at May 31, 2023. ($3.4 billion at April 30, 2023).

5

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation.


Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $257  billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

