WINNIPEG, MB, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $463 million during May 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $256.6 billion at May 31, 2023, compared with $263.0 billion at April 30, 2023 and $255.8 billion at May 31, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

MAY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $256.6 billion were down 2.4% in the month. Total net outflows were $463 million compared to net outflows of $25 million in May 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $452 million compared to net redemptions of $385 million in May 2022.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $114.8 billion were down 2.1% in the month. Total net outflows were $34 million compared to net inflows of $174 million in May 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $190.2 billion were down 2.8% in the month. Total net redemptions were $380 million compared to net redemptions of $267 million in May 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $366 million compared to net redemptions of $321 million in May 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.





Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM

Financial For the month ended May 31, 2023 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (107.9) 21.9 (86.0)

(390.0) (476.0)

ETF net creations - - -

24.2 (1) 24.2

Investment fund net sales (107.9) 21.9 (86.0)

(365.8) (451.8)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(14.5) (2) (14.5)

Managed asset net sales (107.9) 21.9 (86.0)

(380.3) (466.3)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

(21.8) (21.8) (3)























IGM Product net sales (107.9) 0.1 (107.8)























Other net flows 73.6 (70.1) 3.7



3.7















Net flows (34.3) (70.0) (104.1)

(380.3) (462.6) (3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 906.1 91.1 997.2

592.7 1,589.9

Dealer gross inflows 995.7 352.4





1,348.1

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) May 2023 April 2023 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 103,019 105,424 (2.3 %) Other assets under advisement 11,818 11,860 (0.4 %) Assets under advisement 114,837 117,284 (2.1 %) Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,823 4,894 (1.5 %) Other assets under advisement 25,721 26,275 (2.1 %) Assets under advisement 30,544 31,169 (2.0 %) Total





Assets under management 107,842 110,318 (2.2 %) Other assets under advisement 37,531 38,128 (1.6 %) Assets under advisement 145,373 148,446 (2.1 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 55,260 56,897 (2.9 %) ETFs 5,115 5,208 (1.8 %) Investment funds 60,375 62,105 (2.8 %)







Institutional SMA 6,655 6,798 (2.1 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 47,489 49,044 (3.2 %) Total Institutional SMA 54,144 55,842 (3.0 %) Total third party assets under management 114,519 117,947 (2.9 %) Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 75,678 77,739 (2.7 %) Total 190,197 195,686 (2.8 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,115 5,208 (1.8 %) ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,720 7,933 (2.7 %) Total ETFs 12,835 13,141 (2.3 %)







Consolidated





Assets under management 222,361 228,265 (2.6 %) Other assets under advisement 34,273 34,767 (1.4 %) Assets under management and advisement(4) 256,634 263,032 (2.4 %)

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement





($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2023 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 104,428 Other assets under advisement 11,814 Assets under advisement 116,242 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,841 Other assets under advisement 26,110 Assets under advisement 30,951 Total

Assets under management 109,269 Other assets under advisement 37,917 Assets under advisement 147,186



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 56,277 ETFs 5,146 Investment funds 61,423 Institutional SMA 6,759 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 48,372 Total Institutional SMA 55,131



Total third party assets under management 116,554 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 76,784 Total 193,338



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,146 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,833 Total ETFs 12,979



Consolidated

Assets under management 225,823 Other assets under advisement 34,590 Assets under management and advisement(5) 260,413

1 ETF net creations excludes ($93.2) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and ($2.1) million in investment fund flows through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 ($21.8) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through Investment Planning Counsel have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation at May 31, 2023. ($3.4 billion at April 30, 2023). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation.





Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $257 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

