IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES MAY 2022 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS

IGM Financial Inc.

June 3, 2022

WINNIPEG, MB, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $26 million during May 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $255.8 billion at May 31, 2022, compared with $257.4 billion at April 30, 2022, and $256.1 billion at May 31, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

MAY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $255.8 billion were down 0.6% in the month. Total net outflows were $26 million compared to net inflows of $1.5 billion in May 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $385 million compared to net sales of $660 million in May 2021. 

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $111.1 billion were down 0.5% in the month. Total net inflows were $174 million compared to net inflows of $241 million in May 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $195.7 billion were down 0.7% in the month. Total net outflows were $268 million compared to net inflows of $1.2 billion in May 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $322 million compared to net sales of $595 million in May 2021. 

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 

Wealth Management


Asset
Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total

Mackenzie(2)(3)

IGM

Financial

For the month ended May 31, 2022

Net flows 














Mutual fund net sales

(29.7)

(33.8)

(63.5)

(264.2)

(327.7)

ETF net creations

-

-

-

(57.3)(1)

(57.3)

Investment fund net sales

(29.7)

(33.8)

(63.5)

(321.5)

(385.0)

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-

53.7

53.7

Managed asset net sales

(29.7)

(33.8)

(63.5)

(267.8)

(331.3)









Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

(6.3)

(6.0)

(12.3)2)











IGM Product net sales

(36.0)

(39.8)

(75.8)











Other dealer net flows

209.6

94.8

305.8

305.8








Net flows 

173.6

55.0

230.0

(267.8)

(25.5)4)








Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

901.9

42.4

944.3

598.6

1,542.9

Dealer gross inflows

1,046.1

386.3

1,432.4

1,432.4

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

May

 2022

April

 2022

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


     Assets under management

102,098

102,793

(0.7%)

     Other assets under advisement

8,994

8,841

1.7%

     Assets under advisement

111,092

111,634

(0.5%)

Investment Planning Counsel


     Assets under management

4,912

5,018

(2.1%)

     Other assets under advisement

25,318

25,454

(0.5%)

     Assets under advisement

30,230

30,472

(0.8%)

Total


     Assets under management

107,010

107,811

(0.7%)

     Other assets under advisement

34,304

34,285

0.1%

     Assets under advisement

141,314

142,096

(0.6%)




Asset management


Mackenzie


     Mutual funds

56,878

57,619

(1.3%)

     ETFs

5,605

5,777

(3.0%)

     Investment funds

62,483

63,396

(1.4%)




     Institutional SMA

6,792

6,806

(0.2%)

     Sub-advisory to Canada Life

49,357

49,338

-

     Total Institutional SMA

56,149

56,144

-




      Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

118,632

119,540

(0.8%)

     Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

77,083

77,574

(0.6%)

     Total

195,715

197,114

(0.7%)




     ETF's distributed to third parties

5,605

5,777

(3.0%)

     ETF's held within IGM managed products

6,768

6,787

(0.3%)

     Total ETFs

12,373

12,564

(1.5%)




Consolidated


     Assets under management

225,642

227,351

(0.8%)

     Other assets under advisement

30,129

30,063

0.2%

     Assets under management and advisement(4)

255,771

257,414

(0.6%)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2022

 

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

     Assets under management

103,371

     Other assets under advisement

8,912

     Assets under advisement

112,283

Investment Planning Counsel

     Assets under management

5,027

     Other assets under advisement

25,694

     Assets under advisement

30,721

Total

     Assets under management

108,398

     Other assets under advisement

34,597

     Assets under advisement

142,995



Asset Management

Mackenzie

     Mutual funds

57,915

     ETFs

5,709

     Investment funds

63,624



     Institutional SMA

6,896

     Sub-advisory to Canada Life

50,066

     Total Institutional SMA

56,962



     Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

120,586

     Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

78,437

     Total

199,023



     ETFs distributed to third parties

5,709

     ETFs held within IGM managed products

6,843

     Total ETFs

12,552



Consolidated

     Assets under management

228,984

     Other assets under advisement

30,340

     Assets under management and advisement(5)

259,324



1

ETF net creations excludes $44.7 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products.

2

Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

3

($12.3) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

4

Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at May 31, 2022. ($4.2 billion at April 30, 2022).

5

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.
Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $256 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

