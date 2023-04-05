WINNIPEG, MB, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $232 million during March 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $260.4 billion at March 31, 2023, compared with $258.0 billion at February 28, 2023, and $268.3 billion at March 31, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

MARCH HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $260.4 billion were up 1.0% in the month. Total net inflows were $232 million compared to net inflows of $131 million in March 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $70 million compared to net sales of $275 million in March 2022.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $115.9 billion were up 0.8% in the month. Total net outflows were $14 million compared to net inflows of $357 million in March 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $193.8 billion were up 0.8% in the month. Total net inflows were $122 million compared to net outflows of $278 million in March 2022. Investment fund net sales were $102 million compared to net sales of $53 million in March 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended March 31, 2023 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (216.7) 44.8 (171.9)

32.2 (139.7)

ETF net creations - - -

69.5 (1) 69.5

Investment fund net sales (216.7) 44.8 (171.9)

101.7 (70.2)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

20.5 (2) 20.5

Managed asset net sales (216.7) 44.8 (171.9)

122.2 (49.7)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales 6.8 (2.7) 4.1 (3)























IGM Product net sales (209.9) 42.1 (167.8)























Other net flows 196.1 85.0 281.7



281.7















Net flows (13.8) 127.1 113.9

122.2 232.0 (3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 927.8 134.9 1,062.7

812.9 1,875.6

Dealer gross inflows 1,155.4 465.9 1,621.3



1,621.3



















Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) March 2023 February 2023 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 103,144 102,469 0.7 % Other assets under advisement 12,729 12,501 1.8 % Assets under advisement 115,873 114,970 0.8 % Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,834 4,754 1.7 % Other assets under advisement 26,092 25,862 0.9 % Assets under advisement 30,926 30,616 1.0 % Total





Assets under management 107,978 107,223 0.7 % Other assets under advisement 38,814 38,357 1.2 % Assets under advisement 146,792 145,580 0.8 %







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 57,145 56,462 1.2 % ETFs 5,357 5,234 2.4 % Investment funds 62,502 61,696 1.3 %







Institutional SMA 6,825 6,767 0.9 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 48,582 48,126 0.9 % Total Institutional SMA 55,407 54,893 0.9 % Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 117,909 116,589 1.1 % Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 75,860 75,638 0.3 % Total 193,769 192,227 0.8 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,357 5,234 2.4 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,493 7,091 5.7 % Total ETFs 12,850 12,325 4.3 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 225,887 223,812 0.9 % Other assets under advisement 34,561 34,161 1.2 % Assets under management and advisement(4) 260,448 257,973 1.0 %

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2023 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 102,423 Other assets under advisement 12,227 Assets under advisement 114,650 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,753 Other assets under advisement 25,790 Assets under advisement 30,543 Total

Assets under management 107,176 Other assets under advisement 38,010 Assets under advisement 145,186



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 56,390 ETFs 5,394 Investment funds 61,784 Institutional SMA 6,689 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 48,142 Total Institutional SMA 54,831



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 116,615 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 75,396 Total 192,011



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,394 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,110 Total ETFs 12,504



Consolidated

Assets under management 223,791 Other assets under advisement 33,824 Assets under management and advisement(5) 257,615









1 ETF net creations excludes $301.9 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 $4.1 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.3 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at March 31, 2023. ($4.2 billion at February 28, 2023). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

