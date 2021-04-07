WINNIPEG, MB, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $637 million during March 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $248.5 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $243.5 billion at February 28, 2021, and $169.4 billion at March 31, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

MARCH HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial - Record high assets under management & advisement of $248.5 billion, up 2.0% in the month and up 3.6% year to date. March 2021 net inflows of $637 million up from ($196) million in March 2020. For the quarter ended March 2021, net inflows were $2.2 billion, an all-time best quarter result and up from $821 million in quarterly net inflows in 2020.

IG Wealth – Record high assets under advisement of $107.0 billion, up 1.9% in the month and up 3.6% year to date. March 2021 net inflows of $220 million up from net inflows of $132 million in March 2020. For the quarter ended March 2021, net inflows were $1.0 billion, the best quarter result in over two decades and up from $381 million in quarterly net inflows in 2020.

Mackenzie – Record high assets under management of $191.6 billion, up 2.4% in the month and up 2.6% year to date. March 2021 net sales were $492 million, up from ($380) million in March 2020. For the quarter ended March 2021, net sales were $1.5 billion of which $1.9 billion was retail. This was an all-time record high, and an improvement from net sales of $351 million in 2020 of which $194 million was retail.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning Counsel Total

Mackenzie(3) IGM

Financial

For the month ended March 31, 2021











Net flows 220.3 26.4 247.4

492.1 636.5(4)

















Mutual fund net sales 48.0 (50.5) (2.5)

535.9(1) 533.4

ETF net creations - - -

100.9(2) 100.9

Investment fund net sales 48.0 (50.5) (2.5)

636.8 634.3

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(144.7) (144.7)

Managed asset net sales 48.0 (50.5) (2.5)

492.1 489.6

Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales 85.6 17.4 103.0(4)























IGM Product net sales 133.6 (33.1) 100.5























Other dealer net flows 86.7 59.5 146.9

- 146.9















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 1,115.8 74.4 1,190.2

1,745.5 2,935.7

Dealer gross inflows 1,210.4 551.4 1,761.8

- 1,761.8

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) March

2021 February

2021 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 100,745 98,969 1.8% Other assets under advisement 6,250 6,064 3.1% Assets under advisement 106,995 105,033 1.9% IPC





Assets under management 5,308 5,295 0.2% Other assets under advisement 24,583 24,239 1.4% Assets under advisement 29,891 29,534 1.2% Total





Assets under management 106,053 104,264 1.7% Other assets under advisement 30,823 30,293 1.7% Assets under advisement 136,876 134,557 1.7%







Asset management





Mackenzie(3)





Total Mutual funds 58,137 56,474 2.9% ETFs 4,174 4,103 1.7% Investment funds 62,311 60,577 2.9%







Institutional SMA 53,213 52,125 2.1%







Total 115,524 112,702 2.5% Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 76,041 74,284 2.4% Total 191,565 186,986 2.4%







ETF's distributed to third parties 4,174 4,103 1.7% ETF's held within IGM managed products 5,359 5,395 (0.7%) Total ETFs 9,533 9,498 0.4%







Consolidated





Assets under management 221,577 216,966 2.1% Other assets under advisement 26,897 26,534 1.4% Assets under management and advisement(5) 248,474 243,500 2.0%

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2021 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 99,564 Other assets under advisement 5,927 Assets under advisement 105,491 IPC

Assets under management 5,335 Other assets under advisement 24,056 Assets under advisement 29,391 Total

Assets under management 104,899 Other assets under advisement 29,974 Assets under advisement 134,873



Asset management

Mackenzie(3)

Mutual funds 56,615 ETFs 4,032 Investment funds 60,647 Institutional SMA 52,071 Total 112,718 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 74,495 Total 187,213



ETFs distributed to third parties 4,032 ETFs held within IGM managed products 5,088 Total ETFs 9,120



Consolidated

Assets under management 217,617 Other assets under advisement 26,253 Assets under management and advisement(6) 243,870





1 During March 2021, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes resulting in gross sales of $367.3 million, redemptions of $417.2 million and net sales of ($49.9) million. 2 ETF net creations excludes ($56.6) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 3 Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment. 4 $103.0 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.9 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at March 31, 2021. ($3.7 billion at February 28, 2021). 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.7 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $248 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]

