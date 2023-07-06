WINNIPEG, MB, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $119 million during June 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $261.1 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $256.6 billion at May 31, 2023 and $242.1 billion at June 30, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

JUNE HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $261.1 billion were up 1.7% in the month. Total net inflows were $119 million compared to net outflows of $389 million in June 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $331 million compared to net redemptions of $519 million in June 2022.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $116.8 billion were up 1.7% in the month. Total net outflows were $138 million compared to net inflows of $174 million in June 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $193.3 billion were up 1.6% in the month. Total net sales were $283 million compared to net redemptions of $623 million in June 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $162 million compared to net redemptions of $447 million in June 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended June 30, 2023 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (168.8) (0.8) (169.6)

(160.3) (329.9)

ETF net creations - - -

(1.5)(1) (1.5)

Investment fund net sales (168.8) (0.8) (169.6)

(161.8) (331.4)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

445.0(2)(3) 445.0

Managed asset net sales (168.8) (0.8) (169.6)

283.2 113.6

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

(12.7) (12.7)(4)























IGM Product net sales (168.8) (13.5) (182.3)























Other net flows 30.6 (25.9) 5.1



5.1















Net flows (138.2) (39.4) (177.2)

283.2 118.7(4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 956.7 87.7 1,044.4

630.1 1,674.5

Dealer gross inflows 1,026.8 364.4 1,391.2



1,391.2

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) June 2023 May 2023 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 104,761 103,019 1.7 % Other assets under advisement 12,053 11,818 2.0 % Assets under advisement 116,814 114,837 1.7 % Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,901 4,823 1.6 % Other assets under advisement 26,094 25,721 1.5 % Assets under advisement 30,995 30,544 1.5 % Total





Assets under management 109,662 107,842 1.7 % Other assets under advisement 38,140 37,531 1.6 % Assets under advisement 147,802 145,373 1.7 %







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 56,371 55,260 2.0 % ETFs 5,168 5,115 1.0 % Investment funds 61,539 60,375 1.9 %







Institutional SMA 7,203 6,655 8.2 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 47,871 47,489 0.8 % Total Institutional SMA 55,074 54,144 1.7 % Total third party assets under management 116,613 114,519 1.8 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 76,722 75,678 1.4 % Total 193,335 190,197 1.6 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,168 5,115 1.0 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,704 7,720 (0.2 %) Total ETFs 12,872 12,835 0.3 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 226,275 222,361 1.8 % Other assets under advisement 34,831 34,273 1.6 % Assets under management and advisement(5) 261,106 256,634 1.7 %

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2023 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 104,221 Other assets under advisement 11,836 Assets under advisement 116,057 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,842 Other assets under advisement 26,049 Assets under advisement 30,891 Total

Assets under management 109,063 Other assets under advisement 37,878 Assets under advisement 146,941



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 56,072 ETFs 5,129 Investment funds 61,201 Institutional SMA 6,870 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 48,247 Total Institutional SMA 55,117



Total third party assets under management 116,318 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 76,734 Total 193,052



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,129 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,785 Total ETFs 12,914



Consolidated

Assets under management 225,381 Other assets under advisement 34,565 Assets under management and advisement(6) 259,946







1 ETF net creations excludes ($118.3) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and ($1.5) million in investment fund flows through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 During June 2023, Mackenzie onboarded an institutional mandate of $490 million. 4 ($12.7) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through Investment Planning Counsel have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation at June 30, 2023. ($3.3 billion at May 31, 2023). 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation.



Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $261 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

