WINNIPEG, MB, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $389 million during June 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $242.1 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $255.8 billion at May 31, 2022, and $262.0 billion at June 30, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

JUNE HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $242.1 billion were down 5.4% in the month. Total net outflows were $389 million compared to net inflows of $753 million in June 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $519 million compared to net sales of $704 million in June 2021.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $105.5 billion were down 5.1% in the month. Total net inflows were $174 million compared to net inflows of $299 million in June 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $184.7 billion were down 5.6% in the month. Total net outflows were $623 million compared to net inflows of $518 million in June 2021. Investment fund net redemptions were $447 million compared to net sales of $528 million in June 2021.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie(2)(3) IGM Financial For the month ended June 30, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (57.1) (15.0) (72.1)

(402.8) (474.9)

ETF net creations - - -

(44.4)(1) (44.4)

Investment fund net sales (57.1) (15.0) (72.1)

(447.2) (519.3)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(175.3) (175.3)

Managed asset net sales (57.1) (15.0) (72.1)

(622.5) (694.6)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales (0.1) (11.2) (11.3)(2)























IGM Product net sales (57.2) (26.2) (83.4)























Other net flows 230.8 74.4 305.5



305.5















Net flows 173.6 48.2 222.1

(622.5) (389.1)(4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 835.5 54.8 890.3

502.3 1,392.6

Dealer gross inflows 1,051.7 370.5 1,422.2



1,422.2

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) June 2022 May 2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 96,603 102,098 (5.4 %) Other assets under advisement 8,871 8,994 (1.4 %) Assets under advisement 105,474 111,092 (5.1 %) Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,635 4,912 (5.6 %) Other assets under advisement 24,057 25,318 (5.0 %) Assets under advisement 28,692 30,230 (5.1 %) Total





Assets under management 101,238 107,010 (5.4 %) Other assets under advisement 32,921 34,304 (4.0 %) Assets under advisement 134,159 141,314 (5.1 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 53,576 56,878 (5.8 %) ETFs 5,368 5,605 (4.2 %) Investment funds 58,944 62,483 (5.7 %)







Institutional SMA 6,344 6,792 (6.6 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 46,575 49,357 (5.6 %) Total Institutional SMA 52,919 56,149 (5.8 %) Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 111,863 118,632 (5.7 %) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 72,855 77,083 (5.5 %) Total 184,718 195,715 (5.6 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,368 5,605 (4.2 %) ETF's held within IGM managed products 6,230 6,768 (7.9 %) Total ETFs 11,598 12,373 (6.3 %)







Consolidated





Assets under management 213,101 225,642 (5.6 %) Other assets under advisement 28,982 30,129 (3.8 %) Assets under management and advisement(4) 242,083 255,771 (5.4 %)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 101,810 Other assets under advisement 8,890 Assets under advisement 110,700 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,927 Other assets under advisement 25,379 Assets under advisement 30,306 Total

Assets under management 106,737 Other assets under advisement 34,260 Assets under advisement 140,997



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 56,891 ETFs 5,636 Investment funds 62,527 Institutional SMA 6,758 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 49,193 Total Institutional SMA 55,951



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 118,478 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 77,062 Total 195,540



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,636 ETFs held within IGM managed products 6,715 Total ETFs 12,351



Consolidated

Assets under management 225,215 Other assets under advisement 30,069 Assets under management and advisement(5) 255,284





1 ETF net creations excludes ($73.2) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 ($11.3) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.9 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at June 30, 2022. ($4.2 billion at May 31, 2022). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $242 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

