IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JULY 2026 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported total assets under management and advisement of $340.8 billion at July 31, 2026, up 18.4% from $287.9 billion at July 31, 2025. Total consolidated net inflows were $432 million in July 2026.

JULY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $340.8 billion, compared to $343.3 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $432 million, compared to net inflows of $1.1 billion in July 2025. Investment fund net sales were $324 million, compared to net sales of $375 million in July 2025.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement of $175.8 billion, compared to $176.6 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $274 million, up from net inflows of $203 million in July 2025. Investment fund net sales were $226 million, up from net sales of $190 million in July 2025. Gross inflows and gross sales were each $1.6 billion for the month.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management of $266.8 billion, compared to $268.8 billion in the prior month. Total net sales were $158 million, compared to net sales of $910 million in July 2025, reflecting the onboarding of a large institutional client in the prior year(3). Investment fund net sales were $98 million, compared to net sales of $185 million in July 2025.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie Investments IGM

Financial For the month ended July 31, 2026 Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 226

(70) 156

ETF net creations



168 168

Investment fund net sales 226

98 324

Institutional SMA net sales



60(1) 60

Managed asset net sales 226

158 384

Other net flows 48



48 Net flows 274

158 432











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 1,618

1,002 2,620

Dealer gross inflows 1,555



1,555

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) July

2026 June

2026 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 152,181 152,925 (0.5 %) Other assets under advisement 23,635 23,654 (0.1 %) Assets under advisement 175,816 176,579 (0.4 %) Non-fee-bearing assets (2,590) (2,725) (5.0 %) Assets under advisement excl. non-fee-bearing assets 173,226 173,854 (0.4 %)







Asset Management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 69,643 70,222 (0.8 %) ETFs 15,415 15,333 0.5 % Investment funds 85,058 85,555 (0.6 %)







Institutional SMA 19,670 19,899 (1.2 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 60,242 61,291 (1.7 %) Total Institutional SMA 79,912 81,190 (1.6 %)







Total third party assets under management 164,970 166,745 (1.1 %) Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 101,789 102,090 (0.3 %) Total 266,759 268,835 (0.8 %)







ETFs distributed to third parties 15,415 15,333 0.5 % ETFs held within IGM managed products 14,762 14,591 1.2 % Total ETFs 30,177 29,924 0.8 %







Total





Assets under management 317,151 319,670 (0.8 %) Other assets under advisement 23,635 23,654 (0.1 %) Assets under management and advisement 340,786 343,324 (0.7 %) Non-fee-bearing assets (2,590) (2,725) (5.0 %) Assets under management and advisement excl. non-fee-bearing 338,196 340,599 (0.7 %)

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2026 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 152,464 Other assets under advisement 23,723 Assets under advisement 176,187 Non-fee-bearing assets (2,710) Assets under advisement excl. non-fee-bearing assets(2) 173,477



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 69,777 ETFs 15,399 Investment funds 85,176 Institutional SMA 19,784 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 60,775 Total Institutional SMA 80,559



Total third party assets under management 165,735 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 101,929 Total 267,664



ETFs distributed to third parties 15,399 ETFs held within IGM managed products 14,679 Total ETFs 30,078



Total

Assets under management 318,199 Other assets under advisement 23,723 Assets under management and advisement 341,922 Non-fee-bearing assets (2,710) Assets under management and advisement excl. non-fee-bearing 339,212

1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 2 The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple quarterly average excluding non-fee-bearing assets based on month end values is $173,540 million. 3 During July 2025, Mackenzie onboarded an institutional award of $614 million. Additionally, there were net purchases of $151 million during July 2025 within the suite of products that Mackenzie sub-advises.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represent the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Non-fee-bearing assets are institutional client assets held by IG Wealth Management for which the company does not earn ongoing advisory fees under the current service arrangement. These assets are included for reporting completeness but do not contribute to recurring fee revenue.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETFs represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represent financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third-party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $341 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2026. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complemented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]