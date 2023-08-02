IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JULY 2023 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS Français

News provided by

IGM Financial Inc.

02 Aug, 2023, 20:18 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $79 million during July 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $263.9 billion at July 31, 2023, compared with $261.1 billion at June 30, 2023 and $252.9 billion at July 31, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.  

JULY HIGHLIGHTS
IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $263.9 billion were up 1.1% in the month. Total net inflows were $79 million compared to net inflows of $73 million in July 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $141 million compared to net redemptions of $264 million in July 2022.(1)

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $118.4 billion were up 1.4% in the month. Total net inflows were $196 million compared to net inflows of $267 million in July 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $194.9 billion were up 0.8% in the month. Total net redemptions were $147 million compared to net redemptions of $226 million in July 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $224 million compared to net redemptions of $178 million in July 2022. 

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 

Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.


Wealth Management


Asset
Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total

Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

For the month ended July 31, 2023

Net flows 














Mutual fund net sales

66.0

17.5

83.5

(233.2)

(149.7)

ETF net creations

-

-

-

9.0(2)

9.0

Investment fund net sales

66.0

17.5

83.5

(224.2)

(140.7)

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-

76.8(3)

76.8

Managed asset net sales

66.0

17.5

83.5

(147.4)

(63.9)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

(7.5)

(7.5)(4)











IGM Product net sales

66.0

10.0

76.0











Other net flows

129.6

13.5

143.3

143.3








Net flows 

195.6

23.5

219.3

(147.4)

79.4(4)








Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

1,063.1

95.9

1,159.0

487.6

1,646.6

Dealer gross inflows

1,194.5

354.5

1,549.0

1,549.0

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

July

 2023

June

 2023

% Change
Last Month

Wealth Management


IG Wealth Management


Assets under management

106,185

104,761

1.4 %

Other assets under advisement

12,260

12,053

1.7 %

Assets under advisement

118,445

116,814

1.4 %

Investment Planning Counsel


Assets under management

4,972

4,901

1.4 %

Other assets under advisement

26,412

26,094

1.2 %

Assets under advisement

31,384

30,995

1.3 %

Total


Assets under management

111,157

109,662

1.4 %

Other assets under advisement

38,664

38,140

1.4 %

Assets under advisement

149,821

147,802

1.4 %




Asset management


Mackenzie


Mutual funds

56,714

56,371

0.6 %

ETFs

5,216

5,168

0.9 %

Investment funds

61,930

61,539

0.6 %




Institutional SMA

7,409

7,203

2.9 %

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

48,021

47,871

0.3 %

Total Institutional SMA

55,430

55,074

0.6 %

Total third party assets under management

117,360

116,613

0.6 %

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management

77,490

76,722

1.0 %

Total

194,850

193,335

0.8 %




ETF's distributed to third parties

5,216

5,168

0.9 %

ETF's held within IGM managed products

7,736

7,704

0.4 %

Total ETFs

12,952

12,872

0.6 %




Total


Assets under management

228,517

226,275

1.0 %

Other assets under advisement

35,350

34,831

1.5 %

Assets under management and advisement(5)

263,867

261,106

1.1 %

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2023

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

105,176

Other assets under advisement

12,106

Assets under advisement

117,282

Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management

4,921

Other assets under advisement

26,268

          Assets under advisement

31,189

Total

Assets under management

110,097

Other assets under advisement

38,366

Assets under advisement

148,463


Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

56,373

ETFs

5,158

Investment funds

61,531

Institutional SMA

7,306

Sub-advisory to Canada Life

47,946

Total Institutional SMA

55,252


Total third party assets under management

116,783

Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management

77,074

Total

193,857


ETFs distributed to third parties

5,147

ETFs held within IGM managed products

7,716

Total ETFs

12,863


Total

Assets under management

226,880

Other assets under advisement

35,055

Assets under management and advisement(6)

261,935

1   

Includes Investment Planning Counsel now reported as Discontinued operations.

2   

ETF net creations excludes ($59.9) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and $1.8 million in investment fund flows through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment.

3   

Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

4   

($7.5) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through Investment Planning Counsel have been eliminated on consolidation.

5   

Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation at July 31, 2023. ($3.3 billion at June 30, 2023).

6   

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation.


Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

"Discontinued operations" - Reflects the activities of Investment Planning Counsel. On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $264 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]

Organization Profile

IGM Financial Inc.