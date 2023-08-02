WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $79 million during July 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $263.9 billion at July 31, 2023, compared with $261.1 billion at June 30, 2023 and $252.9 billion at July 31, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

JULY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $263.9 billion were up 1.1% in the month. Total net inflows were $79 million compared to net inflows of $73 million in July 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $141 million compared to net redemptions of $264 million in July 2022.(1)

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $118.4 billion were up 1.4% in the month. Total net inflows were $196 million compared to net inflows of $267 million in July 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $194.9 billion were up 0.8% in the month. Total net redemptions were $147 million compared to net redemptions of $226 million in July 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $224 million compared to net redemptions of $178 million in July 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended July 31, 2023 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales 66.0 17.5 83.5

(233.2) (149.7)

ETF net creations - - -

9.0(2) 9.0

Investment fund net sales 66.0 17.5 83.5

(224.2) (140.7)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

76.8(3) 76.8

Managed asset net sales 66.0 17.5 83.5

(147.4) (63.9)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

(7.5) (7.5)(4)























IGM Product net sales 66.0 10.0 76.0























Other net flows 129.6 13.5 143.3



143.3















Net flows 195.6 23.5 219.3

(147.4) 79.4(4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 1,063.1 95.9 1,159.0

487.6 1,646.6

Dealer gross inflows 1,194.5 354.5 1,549.0



1,549.0

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) July 2023 June 2023 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 106,185 104,761 1.4 % Other assets under advisement 12,260 12,053 1.7 % Assets under advisement 118,445 116,814 1.4 % Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,972 4,901 1.4 % Other assets under advisement 26,412 26,094 1.2 % Assets under advisement 31,384 30,995 1.3 % Total





Assets under management 111,157 109,662 1.4 % Other assets under advisement 38,664 38,140 1.4 % Assets under advisement 149,821 147,802 1.4 %







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 56,714 56,371 0.6 % ETFs 5,216 5,168 0.9 % Investment funds 61,930 61,539 0.6 %







Institutional SMA 7,409 7,203 2.9 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 48,021 47,871 0.3 % Total Institutional SMA 55,430 55,074 0.6 % Total third party assets under management 117,360 116,613 0.6 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 77,490 76,722 1.0 % Total 194,850 193,335 0.8 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,216 5,168 0.9 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,736 7,704 0.4 % Total ETFs 12,952 12,872 0.6 %







Total





Assets under management 228,517 226,275 1.0 % Other assets under advisement 35,350 34,831 1.5 % Assets under management and advisement(5) 263,867 261,106 1.1 %

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2023 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 105,176 Other assets under advisement 12,106 Assets under advisement 117,282 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,921 Other assets under advisement 26,268 Assets under advisement 31,189 Total

Assets under management 110,097 Other assets under advisement 38,366 Assets under advisement 148,463



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 56,373 ETFs 5,158 Investment funds 61,531 Institutional SMA 7,306 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 47,946 Total Institutional SMA 55,252



Total third party assets under management 116,783 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 77,074 Total 193,857



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,147 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,716 Total ETFs 12,863



Total

Assets under management 226,880 Other assets under advisement 35,055 Assets under management and advisement(6) 261,935

1 Includes Investment Planning Counsel now reported as Discontinued operations. 2 ETF net creations excludes ($59.9) million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and $1.8 million in investment fund flows through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment. 3 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 4 ($7.5) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through Investment Planning Counsel have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation at July 31, 2023. ($3.3 billion at June 30, 2023). 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation.



Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

"Discontinued operations" - Reflects the activities of Investment Planning Counsel. On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $264 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

