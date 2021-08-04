WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $527 million during July 2021 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $265.2 billion at July 31, 2021, compared with $262.0 billion at June 30, 2021, and $194.1 billion at July 31, 2020. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

JULY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial - Record high assets under management & advisement of $265.2 billion, up 1.2% in the month and up 10.5% year to date. Total net inflows of $527 million up from $(17) million in July 2020. Record high investment fund net sales of $598 million during July 2021 up from $149 million in 2020.

IG Wealth – Record high assets under advisement of $113.5 billion, up 1.2% in the month and up 9.9% year to date. Record high net inflows of $348 million during July 2021 up from net inflows of $4 million in July 2020.

Mackenzie – Record high assets under management of $203.9 billion, up 1.1% in the month and up 10.1% year to date. Total net flows of $181 million up from $100 million in July 2020. Record high investment fund net sales were $420 million, of which $318 million was retail which is an improvement from net sales of $223 million in 2020 of which $184 million was retail.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning Counsel Total

Mackenzie(3) IGM Financial For the month ended July 31, 2021 Net flows 347.6 45.3 393.3

181.1 526.8(3)

















Mutual fund net sales 187.5 (9.7) 177.8

339.7 517.5

ETF net creations - -



80.5(1) 80.5

Investment fund net sales 187.5 (9.7) 177.8

420.2 598.0

Institutional SMA net sales - -



(239.1) (239.1)

Managed asset net sales 187.5 (9.7) 177.8

181.1 358.9

Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales 22.8 24.8 47.6 (3)























IGM Product net sales 210.3 15.1 225.4























Other dealer net flows 137.3 30.2 167.9



167.9















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 922.9 60.7 983.6

899.7 1,883.3

Dealer gross inflows 1,073.4 374.3 1,447.7

- 1,447.7

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) July 2021 June 2021 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 106,458 105,218 1.2% Other assets under advisement 7,055 6,967 1.3% Assets under advisement 113,513 112,185 1.2% IPC





Assets under management 5,536 5,485 0.9% Other assets under advisement 26,016 25,686 1.3% Assets under advisement 31,552 31,171 1.2%







Total





Assets under management 111,994 110,703 1.2% Other assets under advisement 33,060 32,642 1.3% Assets under advisement 145,054 143,345 1.2%







Asset management





Mackenzie(2)





Total Mutual funds 62,743 61,717 1.7% ETFs 4,989 4,889 2.0% Investment funds 67,732 66,606 1.7%







Institutional SMA 56,701 56,307 0.7%







Total 124,433 122,913 1.2% Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 79,503 78,788 0.9% Total 203,936 201,701 1.1%







ETF's distributed to third parties 4,989 4,889 2.0% ETF's held within IGM managed products 5,812 5,748 1.1% Total ETFs 10,801 10,637 1.5%







Consolidated





Assets under management 236,427 233,616 1.2% Other assets under advisement 28,731 28,390 1.2% Assets under management and advisement(4) 265,158 262,006 1.2%

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2021 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 106,135 Other assets under advisement 7,063 Assets under advisement 113,198 IPC

Assets under management 5,531 Other assets under advisement 25,830 Assets under advisement 31,361 Total

Assets under management 111,666 Other assets under advisement 32,884 Assets under advisement 144,550



Asset Management

Mackenzie(2)

Mutual funds 62,300 ETFs 5,004 Investment funds 67,304 Institutional SMA 56,504 Total 123,808 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 79,149 Total 202,957



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,004 ETFs held within IGM managed products 5,757 Total ETFs 10,761



Consolidated

Assets under management 235,474 Other assets under advisement 28,593 Assets under management and advisement(5) 264,067





1 ETF net creations excludes $2.8 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment. 3 $47.6 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.3 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at July 31, 2021. ($4.3 billion at June 30, 2021). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $265 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-955-2404, [email protected]

Related Links

www.igmfinancial.com

